What Will Home Sellers Have to Pay in Taxes?

Homeowners with profits from sales of their primary residences get one of the biggest breaks in the tax laws. However, sellers often misunderstand the rules that allow them to “exclude,” meaning they escape taxes on hefty parts of their profits—up to $500,000 for married couples filing jointly and up to $250,000 for single persons and married couples who file separate returns.

Two requirements for exclusions: First, sellers have owned and used the property as their principal residence or main home for at least two years out of the five-year period that ends on the date of sale. Second, they’ve not excluded gain on the sale of another principal residence within the two years that precede the sale date.

Those two years needn’t be consecutive. They can fall anywhere within the five-year period.

Short temporary absences: Vacations or other seasonal absences aren’t a problem. Sellers can count them as periods of owner use.

Profit exclusions aren’t one-time opportunities: Sellers generally can claim exclusions as often as every two years.

Join our mailing list Enter your email address to subscribe to our newsletter and receive the best of AccountingWEB every week. Enter email address * Enter email address

Sign up

Exclusions aren’t just for sellers of conventional single-family homes: For instance, their principal residences can be condos or co-op apartments.

Partial exclusions: All’s not lost for those who’ve sold another principal residence within the previous two years or who’ve not owned the property or lived in it for the required period of time.

Sellers may be able to claim partial exclusions when the primary reasons for their sales are: health-related (such as moving to new school districts for special-needs children); work-related (change in place of employment); or events that they couldn’t reasonably have anticipated (broadly defined by the IRS to include death, divorce, or legal separations, or natural disasters that cause residential damage—hurricanes, for instance).