Tax Strategies to Counter Biden’s Billionaire Tax

Extraordinally wealthy clients all over America are flocking to their CPAs asking what to do if President Biden's Billionaire Minimum Income Tax Bill becomes law.

As a CPA or tax planner, the first thing for you to do is to plan a viable response strategy, working in concert with your clients. See which solutions they’re comfortable with. But here are a few ideas that come to mind:

1. Where is your client deriving their unrealized gains? If their gains originate from real estate holdings and the tax basis lies in their assets, your client could commission a cost segregation study to demonstrate the tax basis is lower than the amount judged by the IRS, and then pay tax on that amount (tax basis after depreciation) with bonus depreciation factored in to reduce the basis.

2. The problem of valuation looms over this proposal. For example, how do you assess the amount of unrealized capital gains on a business owner? As Howard Gleckman, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, stated: “Their assets are in their businesses. And it’s very difficult to value those assets.” He pointed out that many European nations have rejected similar taxes because of the difficulty of assessing individual wealth.

Valuation for unmarketable securities is always disputed. Consequently, your client should seek out a valuation company that can locate comparables. Some CPAs are valuation specialists who undertake this kind of work.

If valuation is the key to your client’s unrealized gains tax woes, they should consider shelving all capital improvement projects, then resume them after the tax is levied.

3. If your client is in a position to receive a transfer of wealth, they should delay it. This advice is at least until after this tax is levied, assuming the transfer is a one-time event. If your client is about to inherit property, they should leave it in the estate for at least a year; and if they are set to receive a lawsuit settlement award, schedule the payout for next year. These delaying tactics will pay off well in tax savings.

4. Worst case, borrow money to pay for unexpected tax levies.

As Indiana University law professor David Gamage commented: “When we’re talking about billionaires, financial planning is easy. Billionaires can borrow at very low rates. They can use derivatives and other financial products to get cash out without selling.”

Also, the interest may be tax deductible for income tax purposes. Under Internal Revenue Code section 1639(j), your client has an interest deduction limitation of 30 percent of their business’ adjusted taxable income. If their asset is already encumbered with a loan, is that factored into the gain calculation?

5. Mobilize many of the same strategies that your clients use to avoid estate tax.

In many ways, the billionaire tax is a pre-payment of estate taxes, but just in another form. Just as large estates have historically found ways around the estate tax, the wealthy can circumvent this tax too. For example, they can:

use discounts for family limited partnerships

make lifetime transfers to children

In addition:

Your client can transfer stock to a charitable remainder trust and receive a charitable deduction; then the trust can sell the stock tax-free, and your client can use the proceeds to pay the billionaire tax.

Consider a transfer to a dynasty trust, which would enable your client to use up their lifetime gift amount (thereby avoiding gift tax) and transfer, for example, 99% limited partnership interests into the trust and retain 1 percent general partnership interests. Your client will maintain control over the asset, but technically 99 percent of it belongs to a trust and not to them.

Explore with your client the option of land trusts and other joint ownership vehicles where they would lack full ownership and thereby mitigate taxes.

A ROBS 401(k) is also an option. If your client transfers their business to their ROBS 401K, the 401K will own the business, and your client can avoid taxes.

6. Private placement life insurance is becoming more popular among the UHNW to protect wealth from taxation. If assets are held in a PPLI policy, they’re nontaxable. When the policyholder passes away, their heirs inherit the PPLI’s assets without the need to pay taxes.

Daniel Hemel, a law professor at University of Chicago, observed: “PPLI is a massive loophole — entirely legal, easy to exploit, and politically very hard to close.”

However, PPLI comes with drawbacks as well. Whether a PPLI policy qualifies as life insurance depends on exacting and complex rules. The policies must be funded properly over its life, and once your client places assets inside a PPLI, they can’t be removed except with a hefty tax penalty; however, your client can borrow against those assets or roll them over into another insurance product.

Policyholders must also relinquish day-to-day control of their PPLI’s investment, and the portfolio must be diversified in a specific fashion. A PPLI can be used in combination with other tax loopholes. For example, family offices can purchase PPLI policies and place them inside dynasty trusts, which allow multiple generations of heirs to avoid the estate tax.

7. Investing in an opportunity zone offsets capital gains. Opportunity zones are economically distressed communities where new investments can obtain preferential tax treatment. Review the benefits with your clients.

8. Charity is another way of sidestepping the billionaire tax. Consider recommending gifts to nonprofits and charitable foundations.

9. Pass on the tax’s cost. For instance, if your client owns a collection of rental properties in an entity and the government taxes it, suggest your client raise the rents to offset the tax’s cost.

Look to Puerto Rico

If the above solutions aren’t sufficiently remedial for your client, there’s a more radical move they could make (literally): picking up stakes and assuming residency in Puerto Rico, where income tax is only 4 percent and dividends and capital gains are untaxed.

But first, a few cautionary words. Your client can’t avoid U.S. tax on asset appreciation before relocating. If they move and bring with them appreciated stock, bitcoin, or other property and sell later, the IRS will tax all pre-move appreciation in the United States. Puerto Rico’s tax laws will only apply to post-move appreciation.

]In addition, your client must wait a complete 10 years after relocating to evade U.S. taxes on pre-move appreciation. If they sell their property in the United States, that income will always be viewed as originating from the U.S., so it will be fully taxed in the U.S. That’s even if your client moves to Puerto Rico and waits ten years before selling.

To be eligible for Puerto Rico tax residency, your client cannot have lived in Puerto Rico for the previous 15 years, and they must establish their residency in Puerto Rico before December 31, 2035. They’re required to stay for at least 183 days per year. Paperwork is required, including an application with the local tax office.

After becoming a resident:

Your client can earn tax-free interest and dividends

They’ll no longer be subject to long-term capital gains tax on appreciation

They’ll be required to pay a 5 percent tax on long-term capital gains earned before relocating for any transactions made within their first ten years of residency.

If your client owns a company, there are strong benefits for shifting it to Puerto Rico, but that entails relocating their entire company, including staff.

Will the Billionaire Tax Pass?

Many political commentators don’t believe Biden’s billionaire tax bill has a good chance of passing. Howard Gleckman addressed objections within the Democratic Party to President Biden’s tax proposal: “I think it’s gonna be a tough sell for him, honestly.”

But we all know that unless we take countermeasures, far-fetched developments can become reality. For that reason, it’s wise to prepare clients for the eventuality that this bill will become the law of the land.