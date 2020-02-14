IRS Denies Theft Loss Write-off for Daughter's Abduction

In twenty-one previous columns, I discussed my use of “tax tidbits” to enliven conversations when talking taxes with clients or speaking to groups like business owners, retirees, investors and home sellers. The tidbits discuss, among other things, IRS rulings and other announcements, law changes, court decisions and tactics that trim taxes for this year and even future ones.

I'd like to share more of my favorites with you here.

Theft-loss write-offs. The Tax Court sided with the IRS and refused to allow a theft-loss deduction for costs incurred by a father trying to find a daughter who had been abducted by a former wife. The deduction is allowed only for a loss of property. Moreover, the item stolen must have an adjusted cost basis and a fair market value at the time of the theft.

The court displayed its fondness for one-liners. The daughter can’t be considered property; “the ownership, purchase and sale of human beings, commonly known as slavery, has been barred since the adoption in 1865 of the Thirteenth Amendment to the Constitution.”