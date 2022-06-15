Cost Segregation and Multifamily Properties

By taking stock of your client’s property’s individual assets, cost segregation speeds up depreciation so they can deduct more from their taxes.

Through this article, I’m trying to be the person who alters the trajectory of your client’s whole year so they can expunge some red ink from their balance sheet. A cost segregation study could save them a great deal of money and improve their cash flow. And your clients will be grateful to you for clearly demonstrating that you’re looking after their best interests, thanks to your superior financial expertise.

In a Forbes article entitled “What Multifamily Investors Should Understand About Cost Segregation,” real estate investor Rod Khleif broke down how a cost segregation study categorizes a property’s components into four classes; each is depreciated over a different time period that reflects to the asset’s useful life:

1. Personal property: Includes items such as furniture, carpeting, fixtures, and window treatments. If you depreciate these over five or seven years using the double declining method, you can significantly increase the depreciation expense for these items.

2. Land improvements: Includes items such as sidewalks, fences, and docks. Using the double declining balance method, you can depreciate them over a 15-year period. It’s advisable to maximize the values attributed to this category.

3. The building: Includes the building’s components, such as the roof and plumbing systems. You should seek to allocate the maximum value you can to this category, because any residual value is attributed to land.

4. Land: You allocate any amounts not allocated to the previous three categories to land and depreciate them accordingly.

Provide a Value-Added Service to Your Clients

In another Forbes article, “What Property Managers Should Know About Cost Segregation,” David Crown, CEO and Founder of the L.A. Property Management Group and Crown Commercial Property Management, described how cost segregation saved him from a hefty tax bill when he was about to send a $80,000 tax payment check to the IRS: “I had already stamped the envelope and everything when I received a last-minute phone call from a colleague advising me to look into cost segregation. With one call to my accountant, I saved all that money.”

He saved a significant amount on taxes, he added, “simply because somebody in my circle had the know-how and the wherewithal to recommend looking into cost segregation. The money I kept because of that changed the trajectory of my whole year. [Emphasis added.] If you're a property manager, gaining a basic knowledge of these principles can immediately make you more valuable to the owners you serve. You can be the person in their circle who changes the trajectory of their whole year.”

He stressed that property managers have a responsibility to do more than address everyday issues like maintenance, rent collection, and tenant placement. To improve their clients' returns, they’d be wise to learn more about tools like cost segregation to provide value-added service.

Bottom line: Cost segregation can be a game-changer for your clients who are owners of multifamily properties, thanks to bonus depreciation and the allied tax savings.