Are You Responsible for an Audit if You Prepared a Tax Return for Free?

In twenty-three previous columns, I discussed my use of “tax tidbits” to enliven conversations when talking taxes with clients or speaking to groups like business owners, retirees, investors and home sellers. The tidbits discuss, among other things, IRS rulings and other announcements, law changes, court decisions and tactics that trim taxes for this year and even future ones.

I‘d like to share more of my favorites with you here.

“Income tax returns are the most imaginative fiction being written today.”—Herman Wouk, whose novels include Marjorie Morningstar and The Caine Mutiny.

Profiles in courage: When Democrats and Republicans are able to reach across the aisle. However bitterly divided Congress continues to be on hot-button issues like immigration, voter registration and abortion, it’s a given that our lawmakers always unite in support of proposals to make it much easier to fill out 1040 forms and to simplify our Byzantine Internal Revenue Code. As you’d expect, hardly any of these proposals become law.

These efforts end up tangled up in politics. As for the ones that are enacted, most of them don’t reduce complexity. They tend to add to it.