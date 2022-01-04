Hurricane Ida Tax Deadlines Extended in 6 States

Victims of Hurricane Ida in six states now have until February 15, 2022, to file various tax returns and make tax payments. The deadline had initially been extended until January 3, 2022. The new deadline covers the entire states of Louisiana and Mississippi and parts of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The postponement period start date varies according to the state:

Louisiana: August 26, 2021

Mississippi: August 28, 2021

Pennsylvania: August 31, 2021

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut: September 1, 2021

Individuals and businesses have until February 15, 2022, to file returns and pay taxes that were originally due during this period, including:

Individual returns with extensions for 2020 normally due October 15, 2021 (Since tax payments related to these 2020 returns were due May 17, 2021, they are not eligible for the tax relief.)

Calendar-year partnerships and S corporations with 2020 extensions normally due September 15, 2021

Calendar-year corporations with 2020 extensions normally due October 15, 2021

Calendar-year tax-exempt organizations with 2020 extensions normally due November 15, 2021

Quarterly payroll and excise returns normally due on November 1, 2021, and January 31, 2022

The extended deadline also applies to quarterly estimated tax payments normally due on September 15, 2021, and January 18, 2022. People can postpone making their estimated tax payments for both the third and fourth quarters of 2021 and include them when they file their 2021 returns instead.

The IRS Disaster Assistance and Emergency Relief for Individuals and Businesses page lists other returns, payments and related activities that qualify for the extended tax relief.