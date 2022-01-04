professional picture of Candace Dixon
Candace Dixon
Tax Accountant CWSEAPA® PLLC
Blogger
A hurricane evacuation route sign
Hurricane Ida Tax Deadlines Extended in 6 States

by

The deadline for those who were hurt by Hurricane Ida to file tax returns and make payments has been extended again. In this article, Candace Dixon provides an overview of the tax deadlines for these disaster victims in six states. 

Jan 4th 2022
Victims of Hurricane Ida in six states now have until February 15, 2022, to file various tax returns and make tax payments. The deadline had initially been extended until January 3, 2022. The new deadline covers the entire states of Louisiana and Mississippi and parts of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The postponement period start date varies according to the state:

  • Louisiana: August 26, 2021
  • Mississippi: August 28, 2021
  • Pennsylvania: August 31, 2021
  • New York, New Jersey and Connecticut: September 1, 2021 

Individuals and businesses have until February 15, 2022, to file returns and pay taxes that were originally due during this period, including:

  • Individual returns with extensions for 2020 normally due October 15, 2021 (Since tax payments related to these 2020 returns were due May 17, 2021, they are not eligible for the tax relief.)
  • Calendar-year partnerships and S corporations with 2020 extensions normally due September 15, 2021
  • Calendar-year corporations with 2020 extensions normally due October 15, 2021
  • Calendar-year tax-exempt organizations with 2020 extensions normally due November 15, 2021
  • Quarterly payroll and excise returns normally due on November 1, 2021, and January 31, 2022

The extended deadline also applies to quarterly estimated tax payments normally due on September 15, 2021, and January 18, 2022. People can postpone making their estimated tax payments for both the third and fourth quarters of 2021 and include them when they file their 2021 returns instead.

The IRS Disaster Assistance and Emergency Relief for Individuals and Businesses page lists other returns, payments and related activities that qualify for the extended tax relief.

