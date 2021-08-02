Ken Berry
Ken Berry
Columnist
Share this content

Content series

Summer of Tax Deductions

Business Tax

Tax Deduction Table Set for Company Picnics

by
Individuals

Bigger Tax Credit for Summer Child Care

by
Individuals

Vacation Home Rental Write-Offs Get Personal

by
View full content series
Guide
Sponsored

How to Spot Accidental Accounting and Prevent It

White Paper Cover New
diverse people dine at outside table
Rawpixeltd_shutterstock_companypicnic
Tags:

Tax Deduction Table Set for Company Picnics

by

Do you remember when your small business clients could claim big entertainment expense deductions? Those days are gone thanks to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. However. they still may be able to carve out a deduction under a special provision in the tax code for company gatherings such as picnics and barbecues.

Aug 2nd 2021
Ken Berry
Ken Berry
Columnist
Share this content

While entertainment expense deductions are all but gone for small businesses, they may still write-off company picnics and similar outings. In fact, this write-off is exempt from the usual 50 percent limit on entertainment expense deductions.

Background: Prior to the TCJA, you could deduct 50 percent of the cost of entertainment that was “directly related” to “associated with” your business. This included expenses immediately preceding or following a substantial business meeting. For instance, if you had a business discussion with a client in the morning and then treated him or her to a golf outing in the afternoon, 50 percent of the qualified expenses were deductible.

Furthermore, a business was allowed to deduct 100 percent of the cost of providing subsidized meals at a company cafeteria or comparable eating facility. For employees, the value of this fringe benefit was exempt from tax.

However, the TCJA eliminates most deductions relating to business entertainment. Plus, the 100 percent deduction for company eating facilities is cut in half to 50 percent for 2018 through 2025 before it is completely wiped off the books. However, the fringe benefit will remain tax-free to employees.

Key exception: Despite the usual 50 percent limit on write-offs for entertainment expenses, a business was generally allowed to deduct 100 percent of the cost of a company get-together. And the TCJA didn’t touch this special tax code provision. Therefore, your clients can still throw a Labor Day barbecue for the staff and write off the full cost of the shindig.

Key point: You must invite all your employees. In other words, you can’t just host a small intimate gathering for the top brass. The company outing can’t be restrictive.

Suppose your client also asks a few friends or family members to attend the company party. This alone won’t cost them the deduction, but they have to allocate costs to these “social guests.” Any part that is attributable to the social guests is nondeductible.

Example: Your client decides to throw a company picnic and invite all of their employees and significant others. In the end, they will have 40 people representing their workforce. In addition, they ask five couples who are considered “close friends,” to come along. Now, there are a total of 50 people expected at the company picnic. As a result, 80 percent of guests qualify as business guests. This means they can write off 80 percent of the cost.

Reminder: Not only does this provide a big deduction for the company, it can be a morale booster after a tough year. Help your business clients take advantage of the tax-saving opportunity.

Tags:
Leave a comment

Related content

Clients

Help Clients Understand HSA and FSA Differences

by
Medical Expenses
Clients

Seven Concerns Small Business Owners Have Now

by
new client
Guide
Sponsored

How to Spot Accidental Accounting and Prevent It

White Paper Cover New
Ken Berry
Ken Berry
Columnist

Ken Berry, Esq., is a nationally known writer and editor specializing in tax, financial, and legal matters. During his long career, he has served as managing editor of a publisher of content-based marketing tools and vice president of an online continuing education company. As a freelance writer, Ken has authored thousands of articles for a...

Read more from Ken Berry

Replies (0)

Please login or register to join the discussion.

There are currently no replies, be the first to post a reply.