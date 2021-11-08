Infrastructure Bill Passes With Few Tax Changes

With Congress’s passage of the Infrastructure Bill, it seems several controversial tax changes have been restricted to the Reconciliation Bill, which has yet to be finalized.

By and large, the Infrastructure Bill doesn’t touch on tax aspects, although you can expect a slew of tax provisions to be included in the reconciliation legislation, if enacted.

That said, here are a few tax-related implications from the Infrastructure Bill. First and foremost, it does eliminate the employee retention credit (ERC) for the last quarter of 2021. Wages paid after September 30, 2021 won’t qualify for the ERC. Previously, it was set to last through the end of the year.

In addition, the Infrastructure Bill requires tax reporting of crypto currency transactions, requiring all digital asset transactions worth more than $10,000 to be reported to the IRS. The agency is expected to issue guidance in the near future.

Finally, the Bill also extends several highway-related taxes, extends and modifies certain Superfund taxes and permits private activity bonds for qualified broadband projects and carbon dioxide facilities.

Some of the tax provisions that could find their way into the Reconciliation Bill include higher taxes on wealthy individuals and large corporations, including a 15 percent corporate minimum tax, and an increased limit on annual deductions for state and local tax (SALT) payments. One proposal would replace the current $10,000 cap on SALT deductions with a limit of $72,500.

Here’s a brief recap of the key, non-tax related provisions in the Infrastructure Bill that you and your clients may also need to be aware of:

Roads and bridges: The package allocates $110 billion to roads, bridges and similar infrastructure projects, including 40 billion for repairs and replacements. It also includes $16 billion for major projects that would be too large or complex for traditional funding programs. Some of the money will also go to climate change issues, transportation safety and communities adversely affected by highways and other infrastructure projects.

Transit and rail: The bill provides $39 billion to modernize public transit, making upgrades and repairs, when necessary. It will also accommodate new communities and replace thousands of vehicles with zero-emission models. This includes $12 billion in partnership grants for urban rail service, including high-speed rail projects.

Ports of entry: The package directs $25 billion to be used airports and $17 billion to seaports for repairs and maintenance fixing congestion and emissions and to promote electric technology.

Broadband: About $65 billion will be invested in improving the nation’s broadband structure. Notably, the cost of Internet service will be reduced by offering more affordable plans, greater price transparency and more competition in certain geographic areas.

Electric transportation: The bill authorizes investments in zero-emission and low-emission buses and ferries as well as plug-in electric vehicles.

Power and water systems: About $65 billion will be used to rebuild the “electric grid,” with thousands of miles of new power lines and expanded renewable energy. The water infrastructure will also be updated to provide clean water in certain areas.

Environmental remediation: Finally, $21 billion to goes to cleaning up Superfund and brownfield sites, abandoned mines and other environmental hazards.

Stay tuned for more developments.