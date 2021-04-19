Explaining the Expanded Excess Business Loss Rule

The recent changes the American Rescue Plan (ARP) made to the excess business loss rule was fairly modest, but it does tend to increase the individual’s tax -- atypical of the ARP, which has generally focused on getting funds to individuals and businesses.

In the author’s view, in recent years, we’re seeing some significant deterioration in the basic fairness of the tax rules. The direction of the excess business loss rule as well as new rules generally (soon) limiting the ability to carryback or fully offset net operating losses reflects what seems a new legislative focus on limiting the taxpayer’s ability to offset income with legitimate deductions.

The tax advisor can hopefully mitigate the potential harshness of these relatively new changes with planning. It may help the planner to keep in mind that we’re dealing with new concepts that can be quite harsh. Let’s begin with a brief review of the net operating loss rules.

The NOL Perspective

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) was signed into law in December, 2017. It basically provided that NOLs arising after 2017 could only be carried forward. In the author’s view, we need reasonably generous loss carryback and carryforward provisions to avoid harsh, even arbitrary, results that can arise under the annual accounting concept.

The inability to carryback losses poses such anomalies (harsh results) as the following:

A calendar-year individual reports $1 million of income on December 31st and loses $1 million the next day and we assume no other income or deductions. The taxpayer could effectively break even over a two day period yet owe tax on $1 million because the $1 million loss in year 2 cannot be carried back. Reverse the order and assume the $1 million loss on December 31st and $1 million in income on the following day, the taxpayer breaks even over the two year period, the two day period under our assumptions. One could also assume the taxpayer passes away on day 2 of year 2 after having $1 million income on December 31st, in which case there is a tax on $1 million and no apparent relief (See generally “Net Operating Loss Repeal Isn’t Getting the Attention It Deserves,” Bob Rojas and J. Michael Pusey, Rojascpa.com, April 22, 2017). Under the TCJA, certain farming businesses might still qualify to carry back losses for two years. Under the TCJA, for losses arising in taxable years beginning after December 31, 2017, the NOL deduction as a carryover was to be limited to 80 percent of taxable income. These new rules were mitigated for a time with the CARES Act provisions allowing NOLs arising in 2018, 2019 and 2020 to be carried back five years and suspending the 80 percent taxable income limit until 2021, specifically to taxable years beginning after December 31, 2017, and before January 1, 2021. A NOL generated after December 31, 2017 and carried into 2021 will be subject to the 80 percent limitation beginning in 2021. The NOL is carried back to the earliest of the five years barring a timely election to waive the loss carryback. The tax professional may recall the provisions of the HEROES Act (Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act) were much less generous, but those rules ultimately did not become law. Note that because the excess business loss limitation applies to individuals, our discussion focuses on individuals, not particulars that may be important to C corporations.

The Excess Business Loss

The rule with respect to excess business losses is basically one of carryover. The deductions essentially become NOL carryover in the year following the incurrence of such losses.

“An excess business loss is the amount by which the total deductions from all trades or businesses exceed a taxpayer’s total gross income and gains from those trades or businesses, plus $250,000, or $500,000 for a joint return.” (“IRS issues guidance on changes to excess business and net operating losses,” IRS.gov, IR-2018-254, December 18, 2018).

To the extent such losses become disallowed, they are “treated as a net operating loss for the taxable year for purposes of determining any net operating loss carryover under section 172(b) for subsequent taxable years.” (Sec. 461(l)). Keep in mind that net operating loss carryovers expire at the individual’s death, so as business deductions translate into NOL carryovers, such amounts are tantamount to contingent deductions.

The passive activity loss rules, the at-risk rules and losses being limited by basis (Sec. 704(d) and 1366(d)) apply prior to these rules governing deductions. Flow-through income and losses, employee activities, and activities reported on Form 1040’s Schedule C, E and F, and Form 4835 (Farm Rental Income and Expenses) can all enter into figuring the losses limited under the excess business loss rules.

Form 461 deals with the specific topic of excess business losses will be a factor in 2021, but it is not to be filed in 2020. This is because the CARES Act, restricted this new limitation to taxable years beginning after 2020 and before 2026.

The CARES Act repealed the limitation for taxable years 2018, 2019 and 2020. Under the CARES Act, there is a five-year carryback of NOLs beginning in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and a suspension of the 80 percent limitation on NOL deductions for these years. As we write in the early months of 2021, the tax professional is still likely weighing many decisions that impact the measurement of taxable income or loss in 2020.

The Modest Expansion of the Excess Business Loss Rule

The CARES Act rule of applying the limitation to taxable years beginning after 2020 and before 2026 is now modified to extend the rule one more year. The excess business loss limitation rule of Section 461(l), considering the change added by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, signed March 11, 2021, now reaches 2021-2026, rather than 2021-2025.

For other than farm losses, the statute’s language after the CARES Act and prior to the new ARP Act was taxable years beginning after December 31, 2020, and before January 1, 2026. The ARP Act causes the applicability of the excess business loss rule to be taxable years beginning after December 31, 2020, and before January 1, 2027.

Closing Thoughts in Planning

In general, the tax professional will want to keep a perspective of planning for excess business losses in 2020 (when the rules don’t apply) and 2021 when the rules will apply. Another important consideration is NOL planning generally in this new, complex environment.

One of the important considerations in deciding whether to maximize the NOL carryback is the rate of realization on the carryback, plus state tax implications. In general, also consider whether accelerating deductions to increase the NOL carryback can have the effect of wasting deductions for purposes of the self-employment tax.

There are myriad issues that may still be impacted, such as charitable planning and the Section 199A 20% of business income deduction. “Doing the math” may be more important than ever.

An important planning issue here is whether to elect to waive any carryback in favor of having an NOL carryover (Sec. 172(b)(3); see also Rev. Proc. 2020-24 and Notice 2020-26).