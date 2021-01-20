Employee Retention Credit Under COVID-19 Relief

Here is a recap of the Employee Retention Credit under the CARES Act and the higher-impact modifications under the latest COVID-19 Relief Package.

How to report the credit:

CARES Act COVID-19 Relief Package All wages paid between March 13, 2020 and December 31, 2020 Beginning on January 1, 2021, and through June 30, 2021 Payroll tax credit rate - 50 percent of qualified wages Payroll tax credit rate - 70 percent of qualified wages Limit on per-employee creditable wages - $10,000 for the year Limit on per-employee creditable wages - $10,000 for each quarter Eligibility for the credit - reduction of gross receipts by at least 50 percent of the comparable quarter in 2019 Eligibility for the credit - threshold drops to 20 percent. Safe harbor allows employers to use prior quarter gross receipts to determine eligibility 100-employee delineation for determining the relevant qualified wage base (i.e. all wages paid to employees are available for the credit up to the cap) 500-employee delineation for determining the relevant qualified wage base Ineligible for ERC if you take a Paycheck Protection Program loan Employers who receive PPP loans may still qualify for the ERC with respect to wages that are not paid for with forgiven PPP proceeds Retroactive to CARES Act Wage qualification is based on the average number of employees the business employed in 2019 Allows new employers who were not in existence for all or part of 2019 to be able to claim the credit New provision is retroactive to the effective date included in Section 2301 of the CARES Act

Other Changes Under COVID-19 Relief Package

It clarifies that group health plan expenses can be considered qualified wages even when no other wages are paid to the employee, consistent with IRS guidance (this can occur with furloughed employees).

The credit is available to certain government instrumentalities, including colleges, universities, organizations providing medical or hospital care, and certain organizations chartered by Congress.

We’re expecting the IRS to issue guidance on how to claim the credit for the retroactive measures and for advance payments for the new provisions in 2021.

Example

Let’s say you have an employee who earns $10,000 in wages for each of the last two quarters in 2020. Under the CARES Act, the credit would be $10,000 x 50 percent = $5,000 ($10,000 wage limit applies to the full year).

Now let’s say you have an employee who earns $10,000 in wages for each of the first two quarters in 2021. Under the COVID-19 Relief Package, the credit would be $20,000 x 70 percent = $14,000 ($10,000 wage limit applies to each quarter).

Key Insights

The extension of this tax credit will help keep additional U.S. workers on payroll and more small businesses and nonprofits across the country afloat. Tax professionals can help their clients determine whether to take the Employee Retention Credit, a Paycheck Protection Program loan or if they qualify for both benefits.

Tax practitioners can stay informed about the changing tax laws and regulations, communicate the applicable measures to their clients at the right level and meet with them to take advantage of the benefits.