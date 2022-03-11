The Power of Community for Accountants

Attending an accounting conference provides many opportunities, such as earning CPE, networking with big names in the industry and reuniting with friends and colleagues after a years-long pandemic. Most trade shows offer similar opportunities, but some have a defining quality that makes them unique. For AccountingWEB’s inaugural Live Summit, that quality is the power of community, and it has been a driving force behind the summit since its inception nearly a year ago.

To create the content agenda, we put together an advisory board with expertise in a wide range of accounting and finance topics. Together with the editorial department, we applied our collective wisdom to determine our target audience, what they care about and what they expect from a conference. This allowed us to create a content agenda that brings our website to life.

We didn’t want to settle for an offering of “safe” sessions; we tapped into our community of writers, friends and colleagues to ensure that we pushed the limits and opened up new avenues we hadn’t yet explored, such as fintech. Throughout our 20 years as a respected resource for tax and accounting professionals, we have been thought leaders, and our conference fully reflects this.

The power of community is evident in other aspects of our conference as well. We stand apart from our competitors because of the strong relationships we build with the accountants and vendors with whom we work. We listen to what they need from us, and we develop long-standing personal relationships with both companies and individuals.

Thus, when we announced our first live event, we received a huge amount of support from the accounting community, who helped us to secure high-level speakers, such as IRS representatives, and spread the word about the event among their networks. The Live Summit is not only an AccountingWEB team effort; the entire community we’ve worked with over the years came together to ensure it was the best it could be.

The agenda (which can be found on the Live Summit website) is the product of not only hard work, but also the support we received from our community. It offers something for everyone, whether you’re seeking important tax updates you’ll need for the next busy season or want to increase your knowledge of investing to position yourself as a wealth management expert. You’ll hear from engaging leaders, such as Jina Etienne, whose keynote will focus on her unique take on authenticity, and Clayton Oates, whose keynote will address the inflection point of accounting tech. Bill Carlino of Transition Advisors will motivate you to take charge of your future and ensure you have a succession plan in place, while Mark Pierce, CPA and attorney, will address real estate investing and help you can push the boundaries of your knowledge.

From the small, intimate setting at Paradise Point to the fantastic group of colleagues that helped to create what promises to be an exciting, engaging conference, the power of community is not just a value AccountingWEB holds: It’s one we practice, too. We look forward to seeing you there!

Join us in San Diego, California, May 9-12, 2022, for AccountingWEB Live Summit, a brand-new, in-person conference and networking event for accounting professionals.

Hear from experts in the industry on the future of accounting, discover new fintech for the digital age and attend CPE-accredited sessions to move your business forward. After two years of lockdown, you can spend time meeting like-minded professionals discussing tips, tricks and challenges at breakfast briefings, networking lunches and an unforgettable off-site dinner event. Learn more at https://www.accountingweblivesummit.com/summit-what-to-expect