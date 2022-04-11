Rory Henry on DE&I & Financial Literacy

AccountingWEB takes its commitment to diversity seriously, and the upcoming Live Summit has both diverse speakers and sessions that focus specifically on diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I). This includes the talk "Promoting DE&I Through Financial Literacy," featuring Rory Henry, director of business development for Arrowroot Family Office. Recently, I sat down with Henry to discuss how he became passionate about this subject, what attendees can expect from his session and why he didn’t want to miss an opportunity to speak at our first-ever live event.

Before he and I talked, Henry asked if he could include memes in his session, a query that turned out to be representative of his upbeat communication style, even when discussing serious subjects. Clearly, this session will be a standout and will teach accountants what they need to know to better serve more clients.

When Henry's company first started, it followed a traditional route of offering wealth management services to the ultra-affluent, the “Rockerfellers,” as Henry quipped. Over time, however, Henry and his team made the conscious decision to have more inclusive services, resulting in a firm that works with families that are not affluent. Henry explained that the Arrowroot team also spends time educating accountants and accounting firms about how to adopt holistic, comprehensive wealth management services into their practice. This, he explained, is a win for everyone: Not only does the firm acquire more clients, but the firm's expertise will help improve the lives of even more people. Henry didn’t want to miss the opportunity to share his experience and insights with the accounting and finance profession at the Live Summit, especially since DE&I is at the forefront of many conversations about the way we do business.

You can watch our entire conversation below.

