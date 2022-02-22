Why You Should Attend AccountingWEB Live Summit

We are extremely proud and excited to announce that early bird registration for AccountingWEB's first-ever live event is officially open, so why should you care and why do you need to attend?

The fact is, over the past two years tax and accounting professionals, the majority of whom self-own or work in a small practice, have had limited opportunities to network, learn from and share ideas with their colleagues. And, quite simply, we at AccountingWEB felt it was time to deliver a live event that would allow you to do just that.

We also want you to experience what AccountingWEB is all about, and that of course is You, the practitioner; the owner or key decision-maker for your firm. As such, we've designed a content agenda that is worthy of our brand and also of your valuable time and expense.

First off, we could not be more honored to have keynote addresses from none other than Jina Etienne, CPA, CGMA and Clayton Oates. Jina has been focused on efforts to truly have long-needed diversity and inclusion in the accounting profession and not just talk. Clayton, meanwhile, has had his finger on the pulse of technology's growth and importance in the profession. He realizes its current inflection point and what firms need to be doing now.

Our breakout sessions themselves will focus on three core tracks: Tax and Finance, Practice Growth Today and Innovating for the Future. Not only will practitioners get the latest updates on core compliance issues, but

necessary direction on building the proper tech stack

areas of service growth that you can and should be embracing now

what trends and issues are impacting you and your clients the most (and how to address them)

how to properly address glaring staffing and talent issues

...and much more. Please feel free to dig into the specifics of our Agenda, here.

We also would be remiss if we allowed you to leave our event without at least one actionable item that you can implement in your practice and client work, so staying until the very end will have the most value to you (if we do say so ourselves).

Finally, no live event would be complete without opportunities to connect with core vendors in our space that are ready to partner with you and your firm, as well as some fun on and off-site networking planned just for you.

The entire Summit takes place at Paradise Point Resort, an island resort located right in Mission Bay, San Diego, California. There is plenty of outdoor space with no hallways or elevators to allow networking to happen in the open air. We are committed to providing a safe environment for everyone at AccountingWEB Live Summit and will be following the CDC, State of California, as well as the City of San Diego guidelines.

So, come join us in San Diego, California May 9-12, 2022, for AccountingWEB Live Summit, a brand-new in-person conference and networking event for accounting professionals.

Hear from experts in the industry on the future of accounting, discover new fintech for the digital age, and attend CPE accredited sessions to move your business forward. After two years of lockdown, you can spend time meeting like-minded professionals discussing tips, tricks, and the challenges you face at breakfast briefings, networking lunches, and an unforgettable off-site dinner event. Learn more at https://www.accountingweblivesummit.com/summit-what-to-expect

--