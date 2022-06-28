Putting "Service" Back Into the IRS

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) touches more U.S. citizens than any other federal department or agency. It is the face of the federal government for most citizens. Increasingly, enrolled agents (EAs) are expressing the view that the quality of taxpayer and practitioner service within the IRS has deteriorated to an unacceptable level.

The National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA), on behalf of the tax professionals we represent, has offered recommendations in a white paper on how to fix the IRS’s broken system. EAs are tax experts who provide both preparation and representation services to millions of taxpayers. As frontline representatives at every level of the tax administrative system, they have a unique window into the enormous challenges facing the IRS.

It is no secret that the IRS has been stressed with myriad challenges. Millions of unopened tax returns, long call queues, and outdated technology were intensified by the pandemic.

The IRS should have a strategic mission that is shared by its many stakeholders – employees, congressional overseers, and tax professionals alike. To help sustain this shared mission, Congress must consider governance, management, personnel, and budget. Only through this comprehensive approach do we believe the agency can be successful in its mission, which is to provide top-quality service.

The opportunity to modernize the IRS starts with funding and appropriate oversight. Money alone will not fix the IRS’s problems, and yet, the service will not be able to fix its problems without additional funding. NAEA has pushed for increased funding and concrete goals and measures that the IRS would need to meet. For example:

Increasing electronic filing so the agency becomes less bogged down by paper.

Improving customer service.

Getting wait times on phones down and having employees that are trained to answer questions.

Much of this comes back to technology. If the IRS can modernize its technology, then it will free up staff and make people less dependent on calling the IRS.

NAEA's advocacy is often good government – it helps EAs, but most of the policies we advocate for also help taxpayers and the IRS. Taxpayers have the right to quality service, the right to challenge the IRS's position and be heard, the right to finality, the right to appeal, and the right to representation. The time to address our nation's tax administration system is now.

Read the NAEA White Paper – Putting the Service Back into the Internal Revenue Service: NAEA’s Recommendations on IRS Reforms.

