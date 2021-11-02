Prime Your Practice for the Next Level of Success

Now it’s time for accounting firm owners to acknowledge and own where you are at so you can be an agent of change in your own life, your firm, and in the world.

The only things holding you back are your own self-doubting beliefs (those nasty things rolling around in your coconut) and the amount of work you are willing to do to get to where you want to be.

Don’t worry, as your Designated Motivator, I am going to guide you every step of the way! Together, we are going to create a Designated Motivator for The Accounting Profession Playbook (or DMAPP for short) just for you. In fact, if you attend the webinar here at AccountingWEB on November 10, you’ll have a head start because we are going to start creating it together.

This DMAPP is what you can use to take yourself and your practice from where it is today to where you want it to be tomorrow, and the next day, and beyond. Whether you are creating a new way to W.I.N. (focusing on What’s Important Now) in your practice, playing a sport like softball, or even playing Candy Crush on your phone—there always has to be a strategy to give you a solid foundation for success. From there, we choose the tactics. These are the Game Plays that will put your strategy into action—we’ll cover those in the webinar, too, so make sure you register!

If you are thinking that none of this is rocket science, it’s just the way the game is played successfully. You can apply this concept to any situation where you have a specific goal—like winning a national softball championship or creating an accounting practice that you actually enjoy! I’ve done both of these things, that’s why I want to share my DMAPP with you and help you create your own so you can come out on top once and for all! So let’s G-O-O-O!

Grab Your Life Preserver: Reassess Your Success Assessment

The first step in creating a DMAPP is what I call the Team Brolin DMA Self-Assessment...it’s your life preserver when it comes to navigating the tumultuous seas of being an accounting professional! Here’s an overview of the components this assessment covers—we’ll address each of the during the webinar:

Understand the clients you love to serve and those you don't. Evaluate the services you are providing currently and make a plan to offer new services and get rid of the services you don't enjoy doing. Understand the importance of having a tech stack that makes sense for your practice. Learn the motivational skills you need to make significant improvements to your processes, practice, and your life. Mentally prepare for the next tax season regardless of the services you provide.

During the webinar, the goal is only absorbing information, we are going to take action on the ideas, too. Action is the antidote for despair and it’s the only thing we can do day in and day out to be the captains of our own ships, so to speak.

I am bolding, underlining and italicizing this next statement for a reason! What is different about having or being a Designated Motivator (DM) is accountability.

Get ready to it a home run for your practice with: The Designated Motivator C.O.R.E. Practice Strategy

In order to really get to where we need to go, we need a strategic framework that we can lay our action plans on. This is where The Designated Motivator C.O.R.E. Practice Strategy comes in. It makes it simple to organize the areas that you need to focus on most. C.O.R.E. stands for Clarity, Operations, Revenue, and—my favorite—Execution!

As we work on our DMAPP design during the webinar, I also encourage you to start putting your C.O.R.E. Practice Strategy in writing. This is something I cover in detail in The Designated Motivator for Accounting Professionals book. As part of this discussion we also talk about applying softball (or baseball) coaching and strategy.

You might be thinking that this is coming out of left field…excuse the pun. However, if you know me (and you will at the end of the webinar!) you’ll understand that softball has been, and continues to be, a big part of my life. Plus, it really offers the perfect analogy for how technology should serve your firm.

In the next article here, I’ll give you a brief overview of how it can be applied to elevate your practice productivity, which translates into profitability, too. We’ll also cover these critical player positions so you can really see how fundamental they are to configuring the ultimate tech stack.

As you can see, we have a lot to do together before tax season! Join me November 10 at 2 p.m. EST for the webinar and get ready to make this next year and coming tax season a grand slam for you, your team, and your clients!