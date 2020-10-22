Practice Management Tools and Tips Revealed

Whether it’s basic contact management, or all-encompassing workflow, WIP status and document management with some CRM thrown in, accounting firms of all sizes have found they need some form of practice management yet rarely know where to turn to stay on top of it all.

Earlier this summer, AccountingWEB engaged in a multi-month content effort, complete with an essential, downloadable guide simply titled The Realities of Practice Management authored by Randy Johnston, in order to address the myriad of issues accountants had about practice management.

We also conducted a survey of our audience, which are predominantly firms with under 10 staff, and found that most of you use a combination of tools such as cloud email and your accounting software of choice to manage your practices. In fact, only 36 percent were using actual practice management systems at all.

Much of this is due to the fact that most small firms don’t entirely know what true practice management tools can do for them, or simply don’t believe they need what’s on the market and can instead manage with a variety of solutions. Even so, the majority of those of you we surveyed (82 percent) said you simply want to have standardized processes in your firms or at the very least, more visibility across the work. You also indicated that you’d like better client management and communication.

