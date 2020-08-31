After several months in a state of flux left by the impact of COVID-19 has had on businesses and individual clients, accounting firms are still finding that they are working at capacity. While firms are at one level appreciative of the increased work they've taken on both the compliance and adivsory fronts, old or lack of workflow methods have done little to balance the load.

In some cases, there was no investment made in automating time-consuming tasks prior to COVID, leaving firms struggling to keep up that much more. So what is a firm to do when money is not being spent on additional staff and tools or there's a reluctance to outsource the work? Automation, while not entirely a technology solution, is an option. But how do you get started?

On Thursday Sept. 10, AccountingWEB and the Countess of Communication herself Geni Whitehouse, CPA will attempt to lend a needed hand to struggling firm leaders and staff with our FREE webinar Planning for Automation: How to Do More with Less in Your Firm.

Whether you've had to take on the unenviable task of helping clients identify alternate sources of financing, more detailed tax planning or simply need to get a better handle on the work you have in progress, this webinar should help answer a nagging question or two about the process of automating daunting tasks.

For those who know Geni, you are in for a treat. She his no stranger to the every day struggles accountants have, and she's "been there, done that" when it comes to technology. The webniar itself, available for 1 CPE credit, will specifically address:

• How to actively plan for automation so that it doesn't derail your existing practice

• How to engage staff with new ways of working so that it's a positive experience for them

• How to automate without distressing your potentially reluctant clients

• How to realize a solid ROI on your technology investments

Come with relevant questions and possibly your own firm's issues with having to do more than you feel you have the capacity or resources to do. We look forward to helping you, as part of our Rebild post-COVID efforts.