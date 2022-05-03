Meet ADP at AccountingWEB Live Summit

In addition to the fantastic networking opportunities and engaging content agenda you’ll find at the AccountingWEB Live Summit this May in San Diego, we also have exhibit halls filled with vendors who offer the latest technology that will solve your problems and help you work more efficiently.

Today, we'd like you to meet ADP and hear what they have to say about joining Summit and what they can offer to professional accountants. These comments are from Max Pearlstein, ADP's VP, SBS Channel Sales.

AccountingWEB Live Summit is a brand-new conference. What made you want to be a part of it?

ADP is a big fan of AccountingWeb’s mission, as we both share a passion for educating and advancing the accounting profession. When we heard the AccountingWEB Live Summit would be the first major industry event after tax season, we knew we wanted to be part of it. Additionally, ADP moved our annual Accountant Advisory Board meeting to San Diego to accommodate our board members who are speaking at and attending the conference and give the opportunity for others who want to attend.

One of the recurring themes in the summit's content program is change (often as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic) and adaptability. How can your products and services help businesses succeed as they adapt to new ways of working?

At ADP we say ”Data” is our middle name. We understand the importance for accounting professionals to have access to current workforce data to help them navigate and adapt to a constantly changing landscape. Working with feedback from accountants, ADP added more ADP DataCloud industry insights to our compensation benchmarking feature, based on our 30 million pay records, to our award-winning Accountant Connect platform.

We are teaming those insights with our compliance and cost savings expertise to help accountants and their clients. Combined with our easy-to-use platforms, Accounting Connect’s features are helping accountants advise clients with real time, data-driven insights, and compliance. In a market where things can change overnight, ADP makes rapid updates to our solutions- helping accountants and their clients access PPP funds, Employee Retention Tax Credits and much more to continue focusing on growth.

What is THE hot-button issue for accountants that your company is currently focused on solving?

Growing and enhancing accountants’ client advisory practices. ADP is working with forward-thinking accountants who see the opportunity to help clients navigate the disruption that’s come from the last two years. Accountants can enhance their existing client advisory practice into a great value proposition for both accountants and their clients.

We’ve added many features to our client insights in Accountant Connect, giving insight into areas like key employee trends in hiring and termination, and new jurisdictions that have experienced strong employee growth given the mass relocation of workers we’ve seen. With new features being requested by accountants and then being added to Accountant Connect, features are constantly evolving to increase the value of client advisory services.

Finally, what (or who) are you most looking forward to at the event?

I’m most looking forward to continuing to engage with the community. I’m excited to showcase everything ADP and Accountant Connect have to offer, and, as always, learn all the ways ADP can continue support this very important community.

