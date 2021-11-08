Keys to Optimizing the ROI of Your Tech Stack

Running a profitable and highly efficient accounting, bookkeeping or tax practice is no different than coaching a softball (or baseball) team.

As I said previously, you might think that this is coming out of left field…excuse the pun. However, if you know me (and you will at the end of The Designated Motivator for Accounting Professionals webinar!) you’ll understand that softball has been, and continues to be, a big part of my life. Plus, it really offers the perfect analogy and strategic framework for how technology should serve your firm.

I’ll give you a brief overview of how you can use softball strategy to knock it out of the park when it comes to your practice productivity and profitability, too. However, we’ll dive deep into some practical practice plays featuring these critical player positions during the webinar so you can really see how fundamental they are to configuring the ultimate tech stack.

Use Softball Strategy to Streamline Your Workflow and Increase Profits for Your Firm

Here is how I see it: In softball, you have positions on your team that you have to fill. In addition, you have players that you need to recruit to fill those positions.

Let’s stick with the defensive side of the game. You have a pitcher, catcher, first, second and third base, shortstop, left fielder, center fielder, and right fielder. As a coach, you need to know what the positions are and you need to seek the most talented players to fill those positions. From an accounting, bookkeeping, or tax practice perspective the game really is no different.

You have certain positions to fill in order to run your firm and to complete client work. Every accounting firm has some positions that are necessary no matter what you provide for services. Then there are the tools you need that are specific to the services you provide.

For every firm, here are the positions you need to fill with the qualified and talented players you choose. I have put the solutions that I have chosen in brackets here, but you really need to choose your own based on your needs. This is a topic I’ll also address during the webinar:

Accounting Software (Lacerte)

Practice Management Tool (Karbon)

Client Communications Tool (Liscio)

Lead Generation Tool (Keap)

Quoting Tool (Quotient)

Time Tracking Tool (QB Time)

Document Storage (SmartVault)

Hosting Solution (Recur360)

Preferred Payroll Solution (ADP)

Cyber Security Evaluations (Securex)

International Banking (Truly Financial)

Since we are heading into tax season, I also want to share some of the other A-Players I use in my tax preparation workflow:

Transcript Retrieval Tool (Canopy)

Electronic Signature Tool (DocuSign)

IRS Calling Tool (EnQ)

Tax Planning Tool (Corvee)

You will need these positions to be filled along with the list above. In addition, if you provide Client Accounting Services for your clients or other services, you will need solution stacks specific to them, too. I detail those in the resources available in my online community and in The Designated Motivator for Accounting Professionals book (Register now for the webinar and I’ll send you a bonus digital copy after the webinar.).

Choosing the Best of Breed Solutions is a Fundamental Practice Play

As you can imagine, it is critical to pick the players who are the best of breed, players that don’t make errors, and players who show up every day to play. One of the most important things that I recommend when choosing your players is this: If the player (solution) you are choosing isn’t growing and improving, cut them from your team. Those players may be good today but aren’t looking to grow and get better for tomorrow. In addition, it is crucial to me that I am able to get support from them when needed.

It is based on the criteria I just mentioned that I have created, honed, and continue to refine my firm’s technology ecosystem, core tech stack, and app add-ons. I continue to add and delete apps, solutions, and services as necessary to have the most efficient, streamlined, and effective technology with just two goals in mind: profitability and client service.

I call my tech ecosystem my All-Star Playbook, the core solution set I use is The Team Brolin Starting Lineup. They are the players that I have chosen because they have proven to be forward-focused, always improving, and open to new ideas and suggestions from their customers. I’ll share more about this strategy and some specific how-to’s so you can see this tech in action during the webinar.

In the meantime, I encourage you to really start evaluating whether the tech solutions you have in place are fully serving your needs—and if they can, going forward. If you are satisfied with the actual technology you have, then make sure you are optimizing it 100 percent and utilizing all of the capabilities to the full advantage of your team (or yourself if you are a solo practitioner).

There are just a few short weeks until tax season, it’s time to pull out all of the stops—so you can leverage all of the power of every solution you use has to help you spend less time and billable hours doing work while making more money and providing the ultimate client experience.

Start by attending the webinar—together, we are going to make this tax season epic for your practice.