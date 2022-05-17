How Firm Owners Can Shift Toward a New Future

March 2020 was a month we’ll never forget. When U.S. businesses began to close up shop and we headed into lockdown, it was the beginning of what has now been over two years of uncertainty and challenges. We closed our offices, shifted to working from home and figured things out on the fly. Firms that had invested in technology and digital workflows had an easier transition than those that hadn’t, but we were all in the same boat—a reactionary position.

Painting the Picture

Beyond the uncertainty and challenges, the past two years have presented us with tremendous opportunity: to learn from experience, to rethink and reinvent a better way to work, to transform our firms and the way we serve our teams and clients and to leverage technology and improve processes. After all, process and technology is the core of how we get things done in our firms. When we align process and technology, they can serve as the rocket fuel to accelerate progress toward transformation. Let’s paint the picture of the opportunities in the accounting profession right now:

Growth of advisory and consulting. The majority of growth in the profession is coming from advisory/consulting services rather than compliance work. This doesn’t mean compliance work is going away, but firms will need to offer both to meet their growth goals.

Importance of the client experience. There’s a lot of chatter about client perception of the profession. The negative perception will change if firms proactively lead that change. We need to educate the market on the value we can deliver and focus on providing a frictionless digital client experience.

Outsourcing and automation opportunities. With talent in short supply, outsourcing and automation are the only options available for firms that want to expand their capacity. Remember, outsourcing doesn’t have to mean offshoring. There are various ways to outsource, so build the strategy that works best for your firm.

These aren’t new ideas or concepts—we’ve been talking about these opportunities for years. Many firms just didn’t act on them because people are inherently uncomfortable with change, and there wasn’t enough outside pressure forcing them to change. The last two years have given us no choice but to change; however, what got us through the last two years isn’t what we'll need for the future.

The Path Forward

In our communities and consulting engagements, we hear about the challenges, opportunities, failures and successes of hundreds of CPA firms we work with each year. Let’s look at a few trends in leadership, talent, process, technology and growth to see the great opportunities that lie ahead of this profession.

Leadership

The ongoing pandemic, the war for talent, remote and hybrid workforces, inflation and rapidly changing technology—all these issues create complexity and uncertainty. It’s more important than ever to have strong leaders with a growth mindset. Those leaders need to expand their measures for success beyond financial metrics and take a more holistic view of performance, and this includes an increased focus on health and wellness. Our people experience burnout from Zoom fatigue, lack of connection with people, disintegrating boundaries between work and home and many other challenges that have been amplified by the pandemic, social unrest and political divisiveness. Firm leaders must learn to talk about and emphasize financial, mental and physical well-being. Support must come from the top, with firm leaders backing these initiatives as much as (if not more than) talent and operational professionals.

Talent

The pandemic reinvented the model of work, and there is no going back. Hybrid, remote work and contract work are now mainstream. We need to be intentional about supporting the new workplace, including assisting employees with home internet access and other technologies, using digital collaboration platforms and establishing new scheduling and meeting norms. Creating an employee experience is now an imperative, and gym memberships and free snacks simply won’t cut it anymore. Ensure your employee experience addresses each of these areas:

A culture of trust in management

Health and well-being

Growth opportunities

Total benefits packages

Transparency in rewards and recognition

Process

If we don’t put processes in place that align with the new way we’re working, we revert to the old way or are inefficient in a new way. Firms need to establish their go-forward strategy for remote and hybrid work and then create processes to align with this strategy. We also need to pay special attention to our processes for delivering a client experience and ensure that it is tightly aligned with our employee experience. Without that intentional focus, the client experience will be ad hoc and ineffective for attracting and retaining clients.

Technology

Remote work requires technology, and firms can’t expect employees to be fully responsible for buying their own equipment and providing their own tech support while working remotely. Whether you provide a full work-from-home setup or give employees a stipend to purchase the equipment, setting a standard (with some customizable options) will improve support and security.

Growth

Business development isn’t just an activity that “everyone does” without defined roles and responsibilities. The marketplace is too competitive, and a firm’s service offerings are too diverse. Rather than giving everyone in the firm the same business development training, firms are customizing business development training based on an individual’s role and function in the firm. For example, a manager in an Outsourced CFO department targeting non-profit organizations needs a different type of business development training than a supervisor in a tax department with no defined client target. Target your business development training to the context in which an individual spends their day.

Today, each of us has a choice. Do we fall back to the old way of doing things? Or do we embrace a new way of working and a new way of being successful and future-ready? I encourage you to lead toward the future rather than retreating to the past with these three steps.

1.Ensure you have a shared vision of what you want your firm to be

2.Invest in process improvement and technology to accelerate your progress toward achieving your vision

3.Transform your firm to one that is sought out by employees and clients alike