How Accountants Can Manage Virtually in the Medium Term

Remote work is something many accountants may have dabbled with over the years, thanks to technology, but never had to do 100 percent of the time. The COVID-19 outbreak changed all of that.

Today, firms and businesses of all kinds have had to quickly navigate how to work away from their every day offices. But this is only half the battle, as working remotely may be a reality for the foreseeable future. So how do you navigate everything from maintaining staff (and your own) morale and work in progress to client connection and having the right technology to be efficient and successful? We would like to help.

AccountingWEB is working with Universal Accounting Center, a post-secondary training organization for accounting, bookkeeping and tax preparation, to present Managing Virtually in the Medium Term -- a 1-hour webinar eligable for CPE credit, that will give you the best practice tips and confidence you need to move foward as a remote business. It will also provide you with an opportunity to ask pointed questions to trainer and Universal Accounting Center president Roger Knecht and Robyn Mons, a certified life coach and remote business owner.

We realize this is a challenging time for you and your clients. Having practical, useful tips and questions answered on getting through at least the next few months or longer of remote working is a step you can all take towards being productive.

The webinar is April 8, 2pm EDT. We hope you can join us.