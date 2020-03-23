COVID-19: How the Accounting Community is Helping

AccountingWEB recognizes your struggles at this difficult time and as a business ourselves, our goal is always to provide you with practical, useful information that can in some way improve or support your professional lives.

As such, we have created this article as a resource to share what accounting software companies and firms (or even individuals) are doing to provide some assistance as we navigate the impact of COVID-19 on your lives.

We hope to regularly update this page as we receive more efforts from companies and firms, so do check back or watch our social media posts on the topic. On that note, if you or a firm you know of is offering some level of support in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak(links, financial help, community outreach, etc.) we would love to hear about it and highlight it here. Simply email [email protected] or even comment below.

Be safe and be well.

Join our mailing list Enter your email address to subscribe to our newsletter and receive the best of AccountingWEB every week. Enter email address * Enter email address

Sign up

ADP: The payroll and benefits service provider has launched a comprehensive Coronavirus Preparedness Toolkit, complete with FAQs, checklists, webinars, articles and guidance for what business owners can do to protect themselves and their employees. The are encouraging all partners and firms to share with their clients. They also have this expert guide on protecting businesses and employees as well as this webcast: Protecting Your Workforce and Understanding Policies as Your Organization Responds to COVID-19.

Avalara: The sales tax and compliance software maker and service has created an ongoing content stream for U.S. and international tax updates and changes that will be updated on a daily basis. You can view each resource below:

Additionally, their VP of U.S. Tax Policy, Scott Peterson is on standby to answer any questions about how U.S. governments are adapting tax policy in response and Richard Asquith, VP of Indirect Tax is available to speak to how international governments are leveraging tax in their responses.

AICPA: As expected, the American Institute of CPAs has its own resource site, specifically dedicated to providing up-to-date and useful information related to the profession and the clients they serve.

Intuit: The company has a few efforts in place: They have launched a microsite, with resources to help small businesses navigate their way through this difficult time. It includes links to government information and resources, as well as guides and content on how to communicate with customers, support employees and steps to take to manage their small business. They have another microsite for accounting professionals, which also links to government information and resources specific to accounting professionals, including the latest on the tax filing deadlines and how to work virtually and securely. Both the small business and ProConnect microsites are updated daily. In addition, they company has scheduled a webinar with Mammoth HR, titled Covid-19 HR Strategies and Best Practices. It can be viewed any time with registration.

IRS: The Internal Revenue Service has established a regularly updated resource page related to COVID-19 news and how it is impacting business and individual tax filings and related matters.

Ryan Lazanis, CPA, CA: Owner of Canada's Future Firm Inc, Ryan put together some resources when it comes to weathering the Coronavirus storm in your firm. Here's his 15-Point Survival Kit for your firm: Is he missing anything?

Sage: The business and enterprise accounting software maker has created a Coronavirus portal that explains how the company is taking action. https://www.sage.com/en-us/coronavirus/ The portal will also be updated regularly with fresh content around advice, best business practices, free tools and latest news concerning how to work remotely & efficiently; cash/financial pressure; paying people and their welfare; managing operations with sickness; and recruitment.

Susan Tinel(April 15 Taxes Inc.): an EA, regular AcountingWEB contributor and small tax prep firm owner has created a client resource page, complete with useful links and video.

TaxWorkFlow: A comprehensive tax and accounting practice management solution, this company has decided to go with a 6-month grace period without any subscription fees or initial deposits for any new clients. This, they hope, will help accountants stay on top of things as the service will be free.

Universal Accounting Center: An online training center for small business accounting, bookkeeping and tax preparers has a how-to-guide for accounting professionals to help them work with their clients to address their cash flow needs is being offered for free. ome are showing mental health issues as they are struggling to cope with the stresses and anxieties related to the pandemic and economic crisis. As such, owner Roger Knecht has reached out to the coaches he's known for years and has two individuals that are offering their services below cost. He is also providing his time as well to help accounting professionals.

Xero: The cloud-based accounting software maker has put together a sercies of webinars: ‘Minimize business disruption with cloud technology from Xero’ as well as ‘10 tools to support your accounting practice’s business continuity planning’ that can be easily actioned. They also have a guide to prepare a cash flow forecast and cash flow advisory guide may help.

Zoho: The business and accounting app maker has launched Zoho Small Business Emergency Subscription Assistance Program (ESAP). With this global program, our existing small business customers (up to 25 employees) are able to seek 3-months of full subscription waiver for any and all Zoho product they currently use. Also, a previously announced free Zoho Remotely program for any businesses is being used widely with more than 5000 new global companies running their business on it within two weeks. They will extend this offer beyond the 3 months, for as long as needed.

Related Articles

Coronavirus: Protecting Your Employees and Businesses