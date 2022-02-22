AccountingWEB Summit is LIVE!

Tax and accounting professionals have had limited opportunities to network and share knowledge with their peers over the past two years. AccountingWEB is changing that with a three-day, in-person event at Paradise Point Resort, San Diego.

The AccountingWEB Live Summit is your chance to experience the best of AccountingWEB, as it is brought to life with expert industry speakers, panels and practical content in sessions that are all CPE accredited, alongside a supplier and technology showcase.

This event is about You as a practitioner and the owner or key decision-maker for your firm, delivering what you need to know to move your business forward.

Three Content Tracks

Our breakout sessions will focus on three tracks: Tax and Finance, Practice Growth Today and Innovating for the Future. Practitioners will get the latest updates on core compliance issues as well as information on:

building a tech stack

areas of service growth to embrace now

trends and issues impacting you and your clients (and how to address them)

how to address staffing and talent issues

...and much more. Dig into the specifics of our agenda, here.

Keynote Speakers

You will also hear inspiring keynote addresses from Jina Etienne, CPA, CGMA and Clayton Oates.

With a 21 year career in public accounting, including running her own CPA firm, Jina went on to become the first national leader for Diversity and Inclusion at Grant Thornton and today, she runs her own D&I consultancy practice. Jina will share the lessons that helped her understand the importance and value of authenticity, curiosity and individuality, and how she grew her personal brand.

Clayton meanwhile, is an internationally known speaker and recognized thought leader in the Accounting & Bookkeeping Technology industry who will help you to discover and realize your potential to make a difference in your firm and your clients' businesses.

Networking

No live event would be complete without opportunities to connect with vendors, as well as spending time meeting like-minded professionals discussing tips, tricks, and the challenges you face at breakfast briefings, networking lunches, and an unforgettable off-site dinner event.

Paradise Point is an island resort in Mission Bay, San Diego, California. It has been chosen for its outdoor space to help provide a safe networking environment for attendees and will be following the CDC, State of California, as well as the City of San Diego guidelines.

"Whether it is help in adopting new technology or wrangling the complexities of compliance, AccountingWEB has strived to meet the real-world needs of its audience – turning knowledge and strategy into opportunity and growth,” said Tom Dunkerley, CEO of AccountingWEB publisher Sift. “AccountingWEB Live Summit will bring accountants and the accounting software industry together, helping visitors and vendors alike grow their business.”

Come join us in San Diego, California May 9-12, 2022, for AccountingWEB Live Summit, a brand-new in-person conference and networking event for accounting professionals. Learn more here.