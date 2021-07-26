AccountingWEB Live Summit is Coming

Built on the practices and principals you've come to know from us, AccountingWEB Live Summit is designed to bring accounting professionals and the accounting technology sector together in a meaningful way to help attendees and vendors alike grow their business.

The Summit is based on the same strategy we've long had at AccountingWEB of regularly delivering practical, useful content to accounting firm decision makers. Whether it’s staying on top of the latest technology trends in the profession to help accountants better run their practices and serve clients, or wrangling the complexities of compliance, AccountingWEB has always strived to meet the real-world needs of its community by turning knowledge and strategy into opportunity and growth. That's what we plan to do live in San Diego in 2022.

Why Now?

As we look past the impact of COVID and towards opportunities in 2022 (and beyond), we know the volatile worlds of tax and technology have profoundly affected accountants and their businesses. From business models to working practices to pricing, our audience's need for clear, practical advice is more pronounced than ever. This is at the core of why we are launching AccountingWEB Live Summit.

What’s at the Summit?

We have been delivering practical, useful and inspiring content on AccountingWEB for 20+ years. We regularly talk to our audience and listen to their technology and all-encompassing client challenges. We hear their reaction to tax changes and how they combat their fears for the future. In short, we know our audience and offerings of deeper learning in a live environment is what you’ll get.

In fact, we surveyed our audience earlier this year and our readers overwhelmingly told us they wanted a live event from us, and what they want from it. Specifically:

• 93% wanted to see an event dedicated to small accounting firms

• 97% said they would attend an event organized by AccountingWEB

• Location and practical content are the two biggest factors that would influence the decision to attend an event

Our Digital & Technology content strand will showcase the latest software and services. Demos and workshops will enable vendors and visitors to get under the hood of cloud technology, workflow and practice management solutions.

Complementing the technology content, a CPE-driven Tax & Compliance program of seminars and panels will provide attendees real-world advice on how a proactive tax service can impact their practice.

Our Growth & Strategy content will help all types of accountants plan for their respective futures, whatever they are, while our People & Operational program will help accountants meet the changing needs of the modern workforce plus help attendees feel re-energized and inspired for the future.

Whether it's a case study, a workshop, a panel discussion, insights from top thought leaders, a fireside chat or a CPE lecture, there will be something there for you.

Where Is It?

We are pleased to be hosting our event at Paradise Point in Mission Bay, San Diego. Research with our audience identified this as the perfect location. It offers a relaxing and secluded environment with the ability for learning, business and networking at a pace that enables true connection with comfortable indoor and outdoor sessions.

Located only 10 minutes from the San Diego International airport and only 20 minutes from downtown San Diego, Paradise Point boasts state-of-the-art conference facilities with excellent on-site technology - all thanks to a full-site refurbishment in 2019. It's a fully self-contained location that will enable us to create unique experiences with maximum networking time - whether that's peer-to-peer or with vendors.

What’s Next?

Over the coming weeks and months, we'll open official registration, announce what we've got planned, and more, all leading up to next year’s event. In September 2021, we'll announce our content themes and our star-studded Advisory Board plus reveal some of the technology partners we have on board.

We can't wait to share our plans with you for what we promise will be one of the best accounting events of 2022. Save the date today!

Want to Know More?

