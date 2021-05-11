10 Traits Every Great Accountant Has

Clients expect accountants to have great organization skills and boast a high degree of precision, but there is more to being an exceptional practitioner than these two traits.

Professional accountants are often thought of as extremely precise, with keen eye for detail and vast amount of practical knowledge, and rightly so. If you make even a small mistake in this environment, it can have a huge impact on a client’s business.

Certainly, accounting books provide a basis for business decisions and measure the financial health of a company, so it's natural that accountants are expected to have great organization skills and boast a high degree of precision.

Below is a list of what I believe are the 10 key personality traits for a great accountant:

1. Excellent organization. Accountants must keep up with all figures, data, and paperwork in their daily jobs. They need a system for quickly finding information they need. Accountants should be able to organize their work to maximize productivity and allow time for undisturbed research and analysis.