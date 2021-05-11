10 Traits Every Great Accountant Has

There's more to the accounting and finance profession than just being able to properly fill out IRS tax forms and ensure clients get the biggest tax refund possible. You need a variety of qualities to ensure you'll be a success in the profession, which has gone far beyond the paper-pushing days and now involves acting as a virtual CFO, consultant and more.
Clients expect accountants to have great organization skills and boast a high degree of precision, but there is more to being an exceptional practitioner than these two traits.
Professional accountants are often thought of as extremely precise, with keen eye for detail and vast amount of practical knowledge, and rightly so. If you make even a small mistake in this environment, it can have a huge impact on a client’s business.
Certainly, accounting books provide a basis for business decisions and measure the financial health of a company, so it's natural that accountants are expected to have great organization skills and boast a high degree of precision.
Below is a list of what I believe are the 10 key personality traits for a great accountant:
1. Excellent organization. Accountants must keep up with all figures, data, and paperwork in their daily jobs. They need a system for quickly finding information they need. Accountants should be able to organize their work to maximize productivity and allow time for undisturbed research and analysis.
Register for free to continue reading
It’s 100% free and provides unlimited access to the latest accounting news, advice and insight every day. As well as access to this exclusive article, you can:
Replies (0)
Please login or register to join the discussion.
There are currently no replies, be the first to post a reply.