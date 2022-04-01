Meet Veem at AWEB Live Summit 2022!

In addition to the fantastic networking opportunities and engaging content agenda you’ll find at the AccountingWEB Live Summit this May in San Diego, we also have exhibit halls filled with vendors who offer the latest technology that will solve your problems and help you work more efficiently. This week, we spoke with Veem about making sure accounting professionals have the right tools to succeed, why Veem is excited to be a part of our first conference, and more.

AccountingWEB Live Summit is a brand-new conference. What made you want to be a part of it?

Veem is excited to be part of an event that brings together the modern accountant community and provides a plethora of practical, useful and inspirational information in one space. Veem has a dedicated, specialized team for accountants that is excited to share how Veem is the digital global payment solution that's focused on providing accountants with tools to add more value to their current services and to support their clients. Veem is excited to see everyone in person (finally!) and have discussions around what problems are out there and possible solutions that benefit the accountant and their clients.

One of the recurring themes in the summit's content program is change (often as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic) and adaptability. How can your products and services help businesses succeed as they adapt to new ways of working?

Change and adapting to new ways of working doesn't need to be painful with innovative solutions that truly simplify the complex process of managing end-to-end AP/AR for both domestic and international payments. Veem is that innovative solution that streamlines your tech stack and your workflow. Additionally, accountants using Veem have access to the best-in-class support that is available to them and their clients, 24/7, by phone, email and chat. Veem also has a multilingual support team dedicated to serving our accountant partners and ensuring they are set up for success.

What is THE hot-button issue for accountants that your company is currently focused on solving?

Veem is focused on giving accountants more value to offer their clients that doesn’t take up more bandwidth and allows them to focus on being a trusted advisor. The Veem platform is a one-stop solution for both accounts payable and accounts receivables and for domestic and international payments. Veem is part of an innovative techstack that supports client accounting services (CAS), saving accountants time and providing an additional revenue stream and the support they need to allow them to focus on advisory services.

Finally, what (or who) are you most looking forward to at the event?

Veem is looking forward to catching up with familiar and new faces in the accounting community. Spending time with the community and learning about the latest innovations and new challenges is one of the best parts of the Accounting Web Live Summit event. Knowing the theme of this year's event is all around adaptability and change, there will be lots of information to soak up and share. Veem is also looking forward to being a part of Dawn Brolin’s starting lineup this year and is excited to be in attendance with several other players on the team!

