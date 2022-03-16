Meet TaxAct at the AWEB Live Summit 2022!

In addition to the fantastic networking opportunities and engaging content agenda you’ll find at the AccountingWEB Live Summit this May in San Diego, we also have exhibit halls filled with vendors who offer the latest technology that will solve your problems and help you work more efficiently. This week, we spoke with TaxAct, who discussed ways it has improved its products, why they’re excited to be a part of our first conference, and more.

AccountingWEB Live Summit is a brand-new conference. Why did you want to be a part of it?

Once we heard that AccountingWEB was hosting a brand-new conference, we knew we had to be a part of it. After partnering with AccountingWEB in 2021 on The Tax Planner’s Handbook, this felt like the natural next step. We are excited to connect with attendees on a deeper level. We look forward to seeing you in May – be sure to stop by Booth #30 to get some fun swag.

One of the recurring themes in the Live Summit's content program is change (often as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic) and adaptability. How can your products and services help businesses succeed as they adapt to new ways of working?

As we have learned over the past two tax seasons, change is inevitable, and if you don’t learn to adapt, you won’t succeed. This is something that our customers have experienced on a daily basis since the pandemic began. Here’s a glimpse into the offerings we’ve implemented to help our pros successfully navigate new environments:

TaxDome Partnership: We offer two different products, TaxDome and TaxDome Lite, to help our pros create a virtual practice at a low price.

Reliable Resources: We provide our pros with timely tax law updates, compliance resources, etc.

Support: We’ve increased our team by 40 percent to ensure that our customers are taken care of during and outside of tax season.

Onboarding and Training: We offer training pages, live webinars, an on-demand video library and a FastTrack Onboarding program.

Bank Products: We have two bank partners, new incentives and tools to help pros grow their business each tax season.



Most importantly, we have worked to offer scalable software and e-filing options for all practices at a reasonable price.

What is the hot-button issue for accountants that your company is currently focused on solving?

As TY22 nears, TaxAct Professional is focused on the following industry pain points:

Saving Tax Preparers Money: At TaxAct Professional, offering affordable, powerful and guaranteed professional tax software that allows our customers to improve their firm’s profitability is our top priority.

Providing Education on Pricing: We are working with our customers to ensure that they are charging accurate tax prep fees within their practice.

Wealth Management: We are educating our customers on tax-smart financial planning and wealth management strategies so that they can then create new revenue opportunities by providing holistic financial services to their clients.



Articles like this, right to your inbox Join our newsletter for the latest accounting trends, ideas, news, and technology delivered directly to your email. Enter email address * Enter email address

Sign up

What are you most looking forward to at the summit?

TaxAct Professional is excited about the small-scale networking capabilities that come with being a sponsor at this event. We cannot wait to connect with an audience that we might not otherwise meet. Our team is also ready to talk with attendees about our software and the great updates we have made for TY22. Stop by Booth #30 to learn how you can improve your firm’s profitability next tax season with the low-price leader in professional tax software.

Join us in San Diego, California May 9-12, 2022, for AccountingWEB Live Summit, a brand-new in-person conference and networking event for accounting professionals.

Hear from experts in the industry on the future of accounting, discover new fintech for the digital age, and attend CPE accredited sessions to move your business forward. After two years of lockdown, you can spend time meeting like-minded professionals discussing tips, tricks, and the challenges you face at breakfast briefings, networking lunches, and an unforgettable off-site dinner event. Learn more at https://www.accountingweblivesummit.com