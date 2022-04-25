Meet Swizznet at AWEB Live Summit!

In addition to the fantastic networking opportunities and engaging content agenda you’ll find at the AccountingWEB Live Summit this May in San Diego, we also have exhibit halls filled with vendors who offer the latest technology that will solve your problems and help you work more efficiently. This week, we spoke with Swizznet about giving accounting professionals the right tools to succeed, why Swizznet is excited to be a part of our first conference and more.

AccountingWEB Live Summit is a brand-new conference. What made you want to be a part of it?

Swizznet and AccountingWEB share a similar ambition to improve accounting and bookkeeping practices by delivering the latest and greatest tools, strategies and technologies that enable firms to grow and succeed. AccountingWEB partners with the leading experts in the accounting community, and Swizznet – with its roots in cloud-based accounting - is part of that mix.

One of the recurring themes in the summit's content program is change (often as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic) and adaptability. How can your products and services help businesses succeed as they adapt to new ways of working?

As technology evolves and remote working becomes the norm, it is incumbent on accounting practices to adapt to new modes of operating. However, accountants are not typically trained to manage fast-changing technology, cyber-threats, growing regulations and more. That’s where Swizznet comes in – customers can relax knowing that they are protected from hacks, that their technology infrastructure is up-to-date and supported and that employees are empowered yet secure.

What is THE hot-button issue for accountants that your company is currently focused on solving?

Managing the growing threat of cyberattacks should be top-of-mind for all accounting and bookkeeping firms. No matter their size, firms are responsible for keeping safe very sensitive data. Swizznet empowers firms to face the threat head-on with active threat-hunting cloud technologies, next-generation device protection, employee training and secure user environments that balance security with ease-of-use.

Finally, what (or who) are you most looking forward to at the event?

We are looking forward to connecting accounting professionals with solutions that optimize productivity, address cybersecurity threats and compliance and improve internal IT management. Plus, San Diego is awesome!

