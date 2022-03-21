Meet Right Networks at AWEB Live Summit 2022!

In addition to the fantastic networking opportunities and engaging content agenda you’ll find at the AccountingWEB Live Summit this May in San Diego, we also have exhibit halls filled with vendors who offer the latest technology that will solve your problems and help you work more efficiently. This week, we spoke with CPA Roman H. Kepczyk of Right Networks, who discussed how Right Networks plays a crucial role in helping tax professionals succeed, why they’re excited to be a part of our first conference, and more.

AccountingWEB Live Summit is a brand-new conference. What made you want to be a part of it?

Following more than two years of COVID-19 consternation, we are absolutely thrilled to get back to in-person events and the AccountingWEB Live Summit format (along with the San Diego bayfront location) make it especially appealing. Inaugural events such as this present new opportunities to get excited, as there are no preconceived expectations, and everyone attending will be converging for the first time, creating a brand-new conference experience.

One of the recurring themes in the summit's content program is change (often as a result of the pandemic) and adaptability. How can your products and services help businesses succeed as they adapt to new ways of working?

As all of us are well aware, the pandemic years have brought about extraordinary change and transformation to all businesses, and accounting firms were definitely no exception. During the pandemic, the transition to digital accounting production and client collaboration in the cloud was accelerated. Right Networks was and continues to be proud of our role in seamlessly helping firms with this transition, sometimes over a single weekend. As the leading hosting provider focused exclusively on the accounting profession, Right Networks set itself apart by understanding the unique needs of tax professionals during busy season and auditors working remotely in a wide variety of situations, and in securing the hybrid work environment that so many firm personnel were thrust into in a very short timeframe (that now seems like eons ago). Not only does Right Networks host and integrate the entire technology stack of applications utilized by accounting firms, but we also support the client advisory tech stack built around the most popular accounting products that the firm’s clients are using.

What is THE hot-button issue for accountants that your company is currently focused on solving?

With so much change occurring in accounting firm technology, it is nearly impossible for most accounting firm IT personnel to keep up with the system updates and application maintenance, let alone keep current on the security threats evolving at an ever-increasing pace. And security IS a significant threat to every accounting firm regardless of size, due to the significant amounts of personally identifiable information we have been entrusted with. Right Networks takes over the infrastructure and maintenance burden that firms face while at the same time providing enterprise class security applications and resources well beyond the reach of most of these firms. Firm owners get peace of mind that someone is constantly monitoring the firm’s IT resources as well as proactively keeping the firm secure, which coincidentally is the topic I will be speaking about at the Live Summit. Attendees will be exposed to the key threats facing accounting firms today as well as how to remediate them and make their firms more secure. I will provide the latest cyber security checklist for attendees to bring back and discuss with their IT team as well as legal requirements mandated for all firms producing tax returns.

Finally, what (or who) are you most looking forward to at the event?

While AccountingWeb’s Live Summit will have Tax/Finance and Practice Growth tracks, I am most excited about the Accounting Innovation components of the program. As mentioned above there are so many new applications and so much transformation occurring today that it's extremely difficult to keep up. Physically bringing together key industry thought leaders, accounting application innovators, and experienced accounting professionals to a new, fresh event is a surefire way of being exposed to and debating leading edge thinking and practice opportunities. When immersed in this type of experience, I always discover something revolutionary that changes my thinking. Such programs also help me solidify knowledge and validate decisions I have already made and also pick up on those solutions teetering on the edge of obsolescence. I look forward to seeing you there!

