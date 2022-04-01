Meet OnPay at AWEB Live Summit 2022!

In addition to the fantastic networking opportunities and engaging content agenda you’ll find at the AccountingWEB Live Summit this May in San Diego, we also have exhibit halls filled with vendors who offer the latest technology that will solve your problems and help you work more efficiently. This week, we spoke with OnPay about making sure accounting professionals have the right tools to succeed, why OnPay is excited to be a part of our first conference, and more.

AccountingWEB Live Summit is a brand-new conference. What made you want to be a part of it?

AccountingWeb is one of the best places for modern accountants to network, find ways to expand their practices, and stay up-to-date on the latest in fintech. We’re excited to hear what everyone’s talking about and show off everything we do to help you get payroll right, be more efficient, and take better care of your clients.

One of the recurring themes in the summit's content program is change (often as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic) and adaptability. How can your products and services help businesses succeed as they adapt to new ways of working?

Your small business clients all have different needs when it comes to payroll — and as we’ve seen over the past two years, those needs can change rapidly. To help you serve every client well, we offer the most flexible payroll software in the cloud. You can customize Quickbooks and Xero integrations, develop custom reports, and add on remote employees without extra work (or big add-on costs). And we even take care of the unique payroll details for industries like nonprofits, farms, and churches.

What is THE hot-button issue for accountants that your company is currently focused on solving?

We grew out of a traditional payroll company where we had a hands-on relationship with all of our clients. Our biggest priority has been making sure that the support you need is always there and that any questions that arise fall on our shoulders instead of yours. Beyond building a dream team, we’re super focused on helping you and your clients be more efficient. From flexible permissions that let you delegate payroll tasks to proactive-in-product alerts to integrations that automate the way data moves around your tech stack, we’re trying to help you get more done by bringing your people and your technology closer together.

Finally, what (or who) are you most looking forward to at the event?

We’re mostly just looking forward to being there with everyone — it’s been too long! But you’ll definitely find us sneaking into the “Why Automation is the Future of Accounting” session to see what Nayo Carter-Gray, Rachel Fisch, Michelle Vilms, and Blake Oliver have to say about where tech (and the profession) are headed.

