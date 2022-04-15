Meet Once Accounting at AWEB Live Summit 2022!

In addition to the fantastic networking opportunities and engaging content agenda you’ll find at the AccountingWEB Live Summit this May in San Diego, we also have exhibit halls filled with vendors who offer the latest technology that will solve your problems and help you work more efficiently. This week, we spoke with Once Accounting about giving accounting professionals the right tools to succeed, why Once Accounting is excited to be a part of our first conference and more.

AccountingWEB Live Summit is a brand-new conference. What made you want to be a part of it?

AccountingWEB has been great for us as a startup, giving us a platform to share ideas and collaborate with other service providers and professionals in the industry. When we were told about this conference and asked to not only sponsor, but help plan and participate in it, we jumped at the opportunity. We will be at a lot of conferences this year, and this one seems to be the least traditional, from location to format, so we were excited to be part of a unique experience as well.

One of the recurring themes in the summit's content program is change (often as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic) and adaptability. How can your products and services help businesses succeed as they adapt to new ways of working?

Once Accounting operates on real-time, live client data. We started in January of 2020, and the pandemic forced us to pause our market launch because most firms were not onboarding new technology. However, the pandemic also provided us a proof case as to why our tech is needed. Because of the data we gather, when PPP loans were announced, our Alpha Firm was able to help 15 clients apply within four hours of the loan announcement. They ended up helping out even more clients than that initial group, and all of them were able to be easily advised and get the loans forgiven within the initial eight-week period, all because the CPAs had their clients' data at their fingertips and were able to run reports and react with their clients. And that’s just a byproduct of the true efficiencies we can deliver to firms, opening up time normally spent on redundant manual tasks to adapt and work alongside their clients.

What is THE hot-button issue for accountants that your company is currently focused on solving?

It’s hard to pick one issue! We are leading two sessions at the summit, one focused on efficiency, and the other on capacity, but they run in the same vein. By focusing on the right things to automate, you build an effective efficiency, which allows firms to improve. So we help firms handle the capacity issue by saving time on what are typically time-consuming tasks. We help with client advisory by giving firms detailed transactional access to client data. We are giving firms the opportunity to have a more open playbook as to how they work with clients and how long it takes to do it.

Finally, what (or who) are you most looking forward to at the event?

Aside from the beautiful location, we are really excited to see people who we have only met via a Zoom screen. The conferences we’ve been to in our short time as a company have been really life giving by getting to see people face-to-face and having more effective conversations. AccountingWEB provides really strong content, and I expect that we will see more of that at the conference.

