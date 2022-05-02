Meet Liscio at AWEB Live Summit!

In addition to the fantastic networking opportunities and engaging content agenda you’ll find at the AccountingWEB Live Summit this May in San Diego, we also have exhibit halls filled with vendors who offer the latest technology that will solve your problems and help you work more efficiently. This week, we spoke with client communication app provider Liscio about information chaos, why they chose to be a part of our first live conference and more.

AccountingWEB Live Summit is a brand-new conference. What made you want to be a part of it?

We are excited to be a part of AccountingWEB Live Summit because this event has been a long time coming! We know the AccountingWEB team is well-equipped to put on a world-class conference, and since our Marketing Director, Alison Ball, served on the Education Advisory Board for the conference, we also know the educational sessions are going to be top-notch! We can't wait!

One of the recurring themes in the Summit's content program is change (often as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic) and adaptability. How can your products and services help businesses succeed as they adapt to new ways of working?

The Liscio all-in-one Client Experience 2.0 platform (aka the "Accountant App") is incredibly well-suited to help firms of all sizes to serve their clients in a more meaningful way, and to help STAFF have their best work days possible. By creating a single source of truth for all client communications, messages, tasks, documents and e-signatures, Liscio significantly reduces the "admin" time that drags accounting professionals down, which leaves more time for them to do the joyful and meaningful accounting and tax work for their clients. No one wants to spend their days searching in multiple places for something a client sent them, or trolling through endless emails to find an answer, or chasing clients to send documents. Liscio ends all of that and delights clients and staff alike. And where COVID is concerned, the simple fact that Liscio allows clients to use their mobile phones to do business with the firm, and staff can see everything in one shared collaborative space, makes remote working not only possible, but joyful and productive.

What is THE hot-button issue for accountants that your company is currently focused on solving?

Information chaos. Right now, staff are drowning - there are too many places to look for information they need to do their job, and way too many data silos. Email inboxes are exploding, and no one can find the answers they need, quickly. Documents are sent to the firm using many disparate methods. This causes stress, burnout, and wasting up to 40 percent of their billable time each day. Liscio brings everything into a quiet, secure, shared, collaborative space for staff and for clients. Documents can be quickly located, answers and information is at staff's fingertips, and clients respond FAST with Liscio. Clients love to use the built-in mobile scanner to send documents quickly using just their mobile phone. In fact, our data shows that clients respond 19 times faster than if the same request is made by email. Liscio just calms everything down and allows everyone to focus on the meaningful parts of their job, instead of the stress. So the information chaos disappears, and everyone can be truly productive again.

Finally, what (or who) are you most looking forward to at the event?

We are looking forward to it ALL! It's so hard to pick just one thing. There are the amazing keynotes with Clayton Oates and Jina Etienne, the panel discussions featuring some of the brightest minds in the industry, the breakout sessions - again, featuring some of the smartest people around teaching a wonderful array of topics designed to help every attendee learn practical skills they can use right away, and of course the networking events each evening!! How would we choose just one?

