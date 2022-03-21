Meet Canopy at AWEB Live Summit 2022!

In addition to the fantastic networking opportunities and engaging content agenda you’ll find at the AccountingWEB Live Summit this May in San Diego, we also have exhibit halls filled with vendors who offer the latest technology that will solve your problems and help you work more efficiently. This week, we spoke with Canopy, who discussed how its cloud-based platform is helping accounting firms, why they’re excited to be a part of our first conference, and more.

AccountingWEB Live Summit is a brand-new conference. What made you want to be a part of it?

AccountingWEB regularly puts out some of the best content in the industry, sharing relevant updates, timely tips, and innovative long-term strategy. We’ve loved partnering with them on articles, webinars, and more. It only made sense that we would want to be part of their first live conference. It is a can’t-miss event!

One of the recurring themes in the summit's content program is change (often as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic) and adaptability. How can your products and services help businesses succeed as they adapt to new ways of working?

For years, accounting professionals have been saying, “There has got to be a better way.” That is where Canopy comes in. Canopy’s practice management platform is fully cloud-based, which made both remote work and client communication a cinch when the pandemic hit. All the important data is available anywhere and any time. Client notes can be put directly into Canopy, making communication between those in the office and those working remotely incredibly simple. And Canopy’s Client Portal is just as helpful. Clients have instant access to all of their documents and information in one place. Plus, they have an easy way to reach out to their accounting firm without needing to make a phone call. In addition, Canopy’s security and reliability are top notch. These elements are critical to the success of a modern accounting firm navigating an ever-changing world.

What is THE hot-button issue for accountants that your company is currently focused on solving?

As technology has advanced, accounting firms have found themselves needing to add more and more to their tech stack. Unfortunately, while technology is aimed at improving efficiency, too many systems can actually lead to the opposite effect. Canopy is helping accounting firms simplify and streamline the technology they need each day. Accounting professionals can start and end their day in Canopy. This helps firms increase efficiency and boost revenue by centralizing disparate systems into one cloud-based, mobile practice management suite.

Finally, what (or who) are you most looking forward to at the event?

We are thrilled to see some of our favorite speakers in the lineup, including Dawn Brolin, Jina Ettiene, and more. Of course, we are always excited to hear from them. But even more than that, we are looking forward to chatting with the accounting professionals who are in the trenches every day. We learn a little more about how to meet the needs of those in the industry every time we talk with those living it. Please stop by our booth, and we’d love to visit with you!

