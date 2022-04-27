Meet Botkeeper at AWEB Live Summit!

In addition to the fantastic networking opportunities and engaging content agenda you’ll find at the AccountingWEB Live Summit this May in San Diego, we also have exhibit halls filled with vendors who offer the latest technology that will solve your problems and help you work more efficiently. This week, we spoke with Botkeeper about giving accounting professionals the right tools to succeed, why Botkeeper is excited to be a part of our first conference and more.

AccountingWEB Live Summit is a brand-new conference. What made you want to be a part of it?

Botkeeper is thrilled to be onsite at the first AcountingWEB Live Summit. AccountingWEB is bringing together accounting professionals and experts to talk about the challenges being faced, share insights on trends and discuss best practices and technology solutions that can make a difference in a firms’ ability to change and adapt. Botkeeper wanted to be a part of it to hear from firms, learn from others, provide thought leader content and be a technology resource to explore.

One of the recurring themes in the summit's content program is change (often as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic) and adaptability. How can your products and services help businesses succeed as they adapt to new ways of working?

It’s important that accounting firms’ technology works together as well as separately. That takes a champion for change within the firm, planning and attention to detail. Technology itself becomes a baseline for service delivery, one that is a firm’s front door to the services clients really need from their people. Enter an adaptation from Botkeeper, the Botkeeper Operating System, the next evolution of the Botkeeper platform. It is a workflow management system for accounting firms’ CAS or bookkeeping practice that utilizes best practices we have refined over several years. With BOS you have the ultimate tool to efficiently manage your bookkeeping client base.

What is THE hot-button issue for accountants that your company is currently focused on solving?

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning have been top-of-mind for the accounting profession for quite a few years now. That trend is accelerating. Within a very short time, firms adopting technologies that make use of AI and ML will have just what they need to keep pace with the profession. But like many technologies, you’re looking at an investment, not an expense. The gains you’ll see in efficiency, accuracy and capacity will more than pay for the investment. In some cases, these technologies can offer time savings of up to 50 percent.

Manual bookkeeping in particular is a fraught process. It relies on repetitive data entry, access to client accounts and accuracy that’s hard to demand of any human working 60 hour+ weeks. Worse, it’s eating up your resources. Why would you use a human to do things you can automate, freeing them up to tackle higher-value tasks for their clients and your firm? There’s a better way. Botkeeper can provide accounting firms and their clients a powerful combination of skilled accountants, machine learning and artificial intelligence through an automated bookkeeping solution.

Finally, what (or who) are you most looking forward to at the event?

We are looking forward to reconnecting with the accounting profession in person! Certainly, the lineup of speakers is amazing, and we can’t wait to explore their sessions in the three tracks: Innovating for the Future, Practice Growth Today and Tax & Finance. Additionally, we look forward to seeing old friends and making new ones while we participate in the Summit events, and everything from opening night to the trip to Old Town and Fiesta de Reyes. Of course, we look forward to hearing our CEO, Enrico Palmerino, speaking on the topic of “AI Revolution and Its Impact on Accounting.” And, Deneen Dias, VP of Growth & Strategic Partnerships, will provide a Client Advisory Service introduction workshop. This will be a fabulous four days! Thank you to AccountingWEB.com and Sift Media for bringing us all together!