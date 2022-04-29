Meet Avalara at AWEB Live Summit!

In addition to the fantastic networking opportunities and engaging content agenda you’ll find at the AccountingWEB Live Summit this May in San Diego, we also have exhibit halls filled with vendors who offer the latest technology that will solve your problems and help you work more efficiently. This week, we spoke with sales tax automation service provider Avalara about the growing importance of sales tax tools for CPAs and tax professionals, why Avalara chose to be a part of our first live conference and more.

AccountingWEB Live Summit is a brand-new conference. What made you want to be a part of it?

We’ve recognized the AccountingWEB brand for years as representing the voice of, and go-to source for, smaller firms and bookkeepers. And we were excited to learn of the launch of AccountingWEB’s first U.S. conference, with a distinct focus on networking, practice growth and innovation. Avalara wouldn’t miss the opportunity to be part of this inaugural event.

One of the recurring themes in the summit's content program is change (often as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic) and adaptability. How can your products and services help businesses succeed as they adapt to new ways of working?

Avalara’s cloud compliance products and services for accountants are tailored to firms’ focus on offering new value-added services that can be quickly scaled, with or without internal expertise in a particular practice area, and with minimal personnel needed to handle client volume. We know that firms are being called up to help business clients in new areas like sales tax compliance, and we’re equipping accounting professionals with cloud solutions built with the input of CPAs.

What is THE hot-button issue for accountants that your company is currently focused on solving?

The biggest challenge we’re seeing across firms is finding qualified staff and determining how to access the right technology automation solutions to better advise and directly assist more clients. So, Avalara is laser focused on helping firms do more with less, always with an eye toward scale and growth.

Finally, what (or who) are you most looking forward to at the event?

Our team is excited about getting back to in-person events, but we’re especially anticipating this brand-new conference from our long-standing and valued friends at AccountingWEB. Our inside scoop tells us that they’ll be assembling some of the best thought leaders in the tax and accounting profession. We’re also looking forward to connecting with our many friends and colleagues in the industry for whom we’ve waiting several years to reconnect.

Join us in San Diego, California, May 9-12, 2022, for AccountingWEB Live Summit, a brand-new in-person conference and networking event for accounting professionals.

