Learn How to Expand Beyond Tax at AWEB Live Summit

Whether you recently struck out on your own or you’ve been running a successful accounting firm for years, it’s in your best interest to branch out from solely offering tax services. Those who have been attending conferences over the past few years have likely heard experts discussing the importance of “starting your own niche” and “expanding into advisory.” AccountingWEB is ready to take the conversation a step further.

At our upcoming AWEB Live Summit in San Diego from May 9-12, the highly respected and well-known professionals joining us on stage will talk about how accountants can achieve the goal of offering new services, discussing everything from the tech stack you need to be successful to offering their own personal stories so you know what (and what not) to do. Let’s take a closer look at sessions you shouldn’t miss.

Accountants with small- and medium-business clients who are interested in advisory services won’t want to miss Penny Breslin’s solo session “Non-Tax Advisory Services for SMBs,” on Wednesday, May 11. Breslin, the CEO of MoneyPenny, will walk you through the beginning steps of providing advisory services to your clients, starting with figuring out whether you wish to be a catalyst, strategist, steward or controller, and then she’ll help you reorganize your workflow to allow for time to provide your new services. (After all, unlike taxes, you’ll be offering them throughout the year.) Finally, she’ll assist you with optimizing your tech stack to ensure you’re truly ready to begin this new and exciting phase of your career.

Those who are leaning toward carving out a niche should attend “Tools, Tech & Tactics to Target & Transform Your Niche,” taking place on Wednesday, May 11. Moderated by the excellent Geni Whitehouse, founder of The Impactful Advisor, this panel will take a deep dive into actionable guidance that gives you laser-focused steps on how to use niche specialization to achieve practice growth. Sherrell Martin, Lynda Artesani and Billie Anne Grigg, all of whom have successfully carved out their own niches (in some cases, more than once), will offer real-world expertise that you can apply to your own practice. You’ll learn how to not only compete with but surpass others to become a recognized go-to professional in the niche of your choice, with additional advice on the technology that will help you get there.

Finally, there’s “Launching People Advisory Services: Secrets to Success,” taking place on Thursday, May 12. Kenji Kuramoto, founder and CEO of Acuity, will moderate a conversation between Sharrin Fuller, Michael Ly, Joshua Lance and Nikole Mackenzie that goes beyond why you should offer advisory services to focus on how you can do so successfully. In addition to learning how you can navigate the process while creating better client relationships and increasing profits, you’ll hear about effective marketing strategies, which services to offer right away and which to hold off on and the training and preparation you (and your staff) will need.

AccountingWEB has been a thought leader in the accounting and finance profession for over 20 years, and you’ll see this actively reflected in not only these sessions, but all of the events taking place at our first Live Summit. We’re moving conversations that accountants have been having for years to the next level, and this is but a sample of what you can expect at our three-day event. Whether you’re avidly seeking ways to grow your practice and profits or want the latest on taxes to prepare yourself and your clients for next year’s busy season, there’s something for everyone.

