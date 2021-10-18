Why Every Accountant Needs a Designated Motivator

In case we haven’t met before, I’m Dawn Brolin and I want to commend you for taking action and acknowledging to yourself that you too, want to make a change of some kind in your professional life (and perhaps your personal one, too!).

We share the desire to create a better practice in our chosen areas of the accounting profession and I couldn’t be more excited to have the opportunity to meet you here on Accounting Web!

In fact, now that we’re Designated Motivator for Accounting Professionals (DMA) buddies you can count on me to be your personal DM (which stands for Designated Motivator in case you didn't know). This is really who I think of myself being in everything I do. You may be one, too.

Here’s my definition of the role:

An individual who has the passion and ability to give others the greatest gift of all: the realization and mobilization of their true potential. Someone who uses a specific mindset and skill set to empower others to believe in themselves so they can achieve at higher levels than they thought were possible.

I always say, I never do anything halfway. To me, that is what being a DM is about. So, you can take this to the bank: I am all in on your success. I am 1000 percent committed to helping you assess where you are now and take the necessary actions to be as successful as possible in the future.

Together, if you are willing, we are going to take what I call The Designated Motivator for Accounting Professionals Journey (DMAJ)—it’s the proven pathway to increased profits and profitability which I have walked step-by-step myself, to get my own practice Powerful Accounting, to where it is today. It’s a business that I love, serving clients who rock, creating the profits I want to earn.

Take Control of Your Mindset, Profitability, and Productivity Now

During COVID, my practice grew significantly to the point I was able to generate $500,000 in eight months with only three billable people. It’s pretty amazing. However, I am well aware that not everyone feels so optimistic in our profession.

It’s been a tough road, the last couple of years, and the situation with COVID and all of the impacts that it has had on our profession keeps testing us as practitioners—and as people. I have spoken to many of my peers and one thing for sure is that no matter where you are in your accounting career, there are always going to be challenges.

For some of us, we have hit a wall and are feeling burned out and ready to quit. For others we are doing okay, but things could be a lot better in terms of profits and freeing ourselves from having to work seemingly endlessly just to keep up with all of the changes thrust upon us; and for those of you who are feeling awesome about your practices I applaud you and congratulate you—now you have an opportunity to light the way for others. This is what I intend to do.

I believe there are two things you need to know if you truly want to transform a situation into something better, and get the results you want. Specifically, you have to start and you have to take action. This is why I wrote my latest book. In it, I lay out my practice strategy plan for your firm to increase profits, productivity, and to reignite your passion.

So, let’s do this! No more waiting on the sidelines. Get started on your DMAJ!

The great news is, you don’t even have to read the book right now to get started (Although if you register for the webinar and attend it, you’ll get your own digital copy!)

As your DMA, I am going to walk with you step-by-step on the proven path I have taken myself toward a more profitable and productive accounting, bookkeeping, and tax practice so you can also rediscover your professional passion again, if you are struggling with that, as many of our peers are.

Of course, in order for any journey to be successful, you have to know what your final desired destination is, so that’s where we are going to start, my friend. In the next articles here on accounting web and The Designated Motivator for Accounting Professionals webinar on November 10 at 2 p.m. EST I am going to:

Help you leave behind the Island of Isolation and the idea that you, alone, must struggle to solve the problems and challenges holding you back without support (You don’t have to).

Give you a practical DMAPP (Designated Motivator for Accounting Professionals Playbook) to help you navigate the seas of change in our profession so you can get back to The Land of Solid Success again.

Be your DM to help you get back in the game with a home run of profits and productivity for your practice so you can enjoy more professional satisfaction.

The most important part of your DMAJ is in the DOING of what you learn. So, during the Reassess Your Success to Maximize Tax Season Profits webinar, we are going to be busy! Specifically, I will help you:

1. Understand the clients you love to serve and those you don't.

2. Evaluate the services you are providing currently and make a plan to offer new services and get rid of the services you don't enjoy doing.

3. Understand the importance of having a tech stack that makes sense for your practice.

4. Learn about the motivation you need to make significant improvements to your processes.

5. Mentally prepare for the upcoming tax season regardless of the services you provide.

6. Understand your current technologies and how to integrate them.

7. Evaluate your tech stack and find any missing gaps.

8. Learn about technology that you didn't realize could be a game changer in your practice.

Most importantly, we are going to reignite your passion for this profession and help you achieve all of the success you so richly deserve!