What Will Be the Best Accounting Job in 10 Years?

Can you make the case the best accounting job today will also be the best job tomorrow? Yes. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) produces reports on Occupational Employment Statistics for accountants and auditors as a profession.

Here are the numbers then and now:

Category 2016-2026 2018-2028 Current employment 1,397,900 1,424,000 10-year growth rate 10% 6% Job increase 139,900 90,700 10-year total 1,537,600 1,515,400 Median pay* $68,150 $70,500

In 2016, the BLS reported mean annual wage (median). In 2018 they reported median pay.

What Other Accounting Fields Do They Analyze?

You think: “This can’t be right. $70,500? What other jobs that use accounting are they looking at? Bear in mind “Annual Mean Wage” likely doesn’t include other forms of compensation such as bonuses.

Profession 2018 Mean Wage Profession 2018 Mean Wage Bookkeeping clerks $40,240 Management analysts $83,610 Budget analysts $76,220 Personal fin’l advisors $88,890 Cost Estimators $64,040 Postsecondary Teachers $78,470 Financial analysts $85,660 Tax examiners, revenue $54,440 Financial managers $127,990 Top executives $194,980

Where’s the Real Money?

You didn’t become a CPA to make $70,500. Where’s the serious money? You just saw the 10 similar fields the BLS looks at related to accounting. Unsurprisingly, Financial Managers topped the list.

How does the BLS define the job of a financial manager? “Plan, direct or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities and other financial activities of a branch, office, department or establishment.” Here are the numbers:

Category 2016-2026 2018-2028 Current employment 580,400 653,600 10-year growth rate 19% 16% Job increase +108,600 +104,700 10-year total 689,000 758,300 Mean annual wage $125,080 $127,990

Financial Manager Pay by Industry

You notice this job category seems to have almost achieved its 10-year growth target in two years! If it was a stock, you would want to own it. You earn more today. These numbers must vary by industry. The BLS measures that too.

Top Industries Mean Annual Wage Securities, Commodity Contracts, other $209,160 Motion picture & video industries $200,360 Cable & Other Subscription programming $198,080 Monetary authorities – Central bank $197,010 Other investment pools and funds $196,390

Financial Manager Pay by State

If you have clients in real estate, they talk about “location, location, location.” It makes sense given these statistics on average pay for a financial manager:

State Mean Annual Wage New York $210,510 New Jersey $175,880 Connecticut $167,160 Delaware $167,110 District of Columbia $166,710

Financial Manager Pay by Major City or Metro Area

The answer seems obvious, but what are the highest paying big cities?

City Mean Annual Wage New York – Newark – Jersey City $208,670 Bridgeport – Stamford – Norwalk $204,690 San Francisco – Oakland – Hayward $184,350 San Jose – Sunnyvale – Santa Clara $184,340 Boulder, CO $174,360

Financial Manager Pay in Non-Metro Areas

You want to exit the rat race if you can. Commuting isn’t for you. You rationalize the big salaries are where major company headquarters are concentrated, but the cost of living is high too. What if you got out of the big city?

Non-metro Area Mean Annual Wage Southwest New York $144,840 Northwestern Wisconsin $139,120 Western Pennsylvania $138,690 Northern Pennsylvania $132,690 West Central – SW New Hampshire $132,550

Conclusions

The Financial Manager category within the accounting profession is where the big paychecks can be found. These numbers talk about mean annual wage. You can assume bonuses and stock options aren’t included in these calculations. It’s also a job category that has shown faster than expected growth 2016-2018 and should continue to grow through 2028.

