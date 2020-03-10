What Will Be the Best Accounting Job in 10 Years?

Can you make the case the best accounting job today will also be the best job tomorrow? Yes. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) produces reports on Occupational Employment Statistics for accountants and auditors as a profession.
Here are the numbers then and now:
|Category
|2016-2026
|2018-2028
|Current employment
|1,397,900
|1,424,000
|10-year growth rate
|10%
|6%
|Job increase
|139,900
|90,700
|10-year total
|1,537,600
|1,515,400
|Median pay*
|$68,150
|$70,500
In 2016, the BLS reported mean annual wage (median). In 2018 they reported median pay.
What Other Accounting Fields Do They Analyze?
You think: “This can’t be right. $70,500? What other jobs that use accounting are they looking at? Bear in mind “Annual Mean Wage” likely doesn’t include other forms of compensation such as bonuses.
|
Profession
|
2018 Mean Wage
|
|
Profession
|
2018 Mean Wage
|
|
|
|
|
|Bookkeeping clerks
|$40,240
|
|Management analysts
| $83,610
|Budget analysts
|$76,220
|
|Personal fin’l advisors
| $88,890
|Cost Estimators
| $64,040
|
|Postsecondary Teachers
| $78,470
|Financial analysts
| $85,660
|
|Tax examiners, revenue
| $54,440
|Financial managers
|$127,990
|
|Top executives
|$194,980
Where’s the Real Money?
You didn’t become a CPA to make $70,500. Where’s the serious money? You just saw the 10 similar fields the BLS looks at related to accounting. Unsurprisingly, Financial Managers topped the list.
How does the BLS define the job of a financial manager? “Plan, direct or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities and other financial activities of a branch, office, department or establishment.” Here are the numbers:
|Category
|2016-2026
|2018-2028
|Current employment
|580,400
|653,600
|10-year growth rate
|19%
|16%
|Job increase
|+108,600
|+104,700
|10-year total
|689,000
|758,300
|Mean annual wage
|$125,080
|$127,990
Financial Manager Pay by Industry
You notice this job category seems to have almost achieved its 10-year growth target in two years! If it was a stock, you would want to own it. You earn more today. These numbers must vary by industry. The BLS measures that too.
|
Top Industries
|
Mean Annual Wage
|Securities, Commodity Contracts, other
|$209,160
|Motion picture & video industries
|$200,360
|Cable & Other Subscription programming
|$198,080
|Monetary authorities – Central bank
|$197,010
|Other investment pools and funds
|$196,390
Financial Manager Pay by State
If you have clients in real estate, they talk about “location, location, location.” It makes sense given these statistics on average pay for a financial manager:
|
State
|
Mean Annual Wage
|New York
|$210,510
|New Jersey
|$175,880
|Connecticut
|$167,160
|Delaware
|$167,110
|District of Columbia
|$166,710
Financial Manager Pay by Major City or Metro Area
The answer seems obvious, but what are the highest paying big cities?
|
City
|
Mean Annual Wage
|New York – Newark – Jersey City
|$208,670
|Bridgeport – Stamford – Norwalk
|$204,690
|San Francisco – Oakland – Hayward
|$184,350
|San Jose – Sunnyvale – Santa Clara
|$184,340
|Boulder, CO
|$174,360
Financial Manager Pay in Non-Metro Areas
You want to exit the rat race if you can. Commuting isn’t for you. You rationalize the big salaries are where major company headquarters are concentrated, but the cost of living is high too. What if you got out of the big city?
|
Non-metro Area
|
Mean Annual Wage
|Southwest New York
|$144,840
|Northwestern Wisconsin
|$139,120
|Western Pennsylvania
|$138,690
|Northern Pennsylvania
|$132,690
|West Central – SW New Hampshire
|$132,550
Conclusions
The Financial Manager category within the accounting profession is where the big paychecks can be found. These numbers talk about mean annual wage. You can assume bonuses and stock options aren’t included in these calculations. It’s also a job category that has shown faster than expected growth 2016-2018 and should continue to grow through 2028.
Related Articles
Five Non-Traditional Jobs for Accountants
Which Accounting Jobs Pay the Most?
Replies (0)
Please login or register to join the discussion.
There are currently no replies, be the first to post a reply.