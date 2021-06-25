What to Expect at a 2021 Accounting Job Interview

Traditionally, Autumn is the time of year when accounting firms focus on recruitment, filling internships and for the next year and full-time positions for the coming busy season. But so far, 2021 has been anything but traditional. With the economy improving and many firms focusing on advisory and consulting, many firms need talent. Additionally, many CPAs and new graduates are looking to make their next career move.

The skills accounting firms are looking for have changed as well. While technical accounting skills remain important, firms have started hiring different skill sets, focusing on people with knowledge and experience in tech, marketing, data analytics, process improvement, project management, entrepreneurship and more.

The way a firm conducts an interview and the questions interviewers ask will vary from firm to firm. But here’s what you can expect at an accounting job interview in 2021.

Virtual Component

Don’t be surprised if you’re asked to do one or more interviews virtually. In the past year and a half, firms have realized that meeting virtually with clients and colleagues saves time and money and want to ensure that anyone they hire can handle a remote or hybrid workplace.

Demonstrate you can handle the technology, communicate well and feel comfortable on camera, and you’ll be able to pass this part of the interview process with flying colors.

Questions About Other Certifications

A Bachelor’s degree in accounting (or a related field) is a given, but many firms now want to know what else you know. Expect interviewers to ask about your minor or whether you’ve earned other certifications or taken classes in marketing and sales, entrepreneurship, project management, business, data analytics or information technology.

Case in point: I recently attended a leadership seminar for potential interns hosted by a large regional firm. When asked what other courses or certifications the attendees had taken, one answered that she’d taken the Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification course offered at her university. You’d better believe every firm leader in the room perked up and wrote down her name.

A Focus on Success Skills

In the past, firms may have tested job candidates on their accounting skills to ensure they understood how accounting works. Those skills are still important, but firms are placing greater emphasis on success skills.

I’ve seen a huge increase in assessing a candidate’s communication skills, problem solving, time management and critical thinking. Firms are willing to teach people how to perform an audit, prepare a tax return or read a financial statement. Emotional intelligence (EQ) and the ability to communicate effectively with clients and coworkers is harder to teach, so they want to hire people who already have some aptitude in this area.

Proof You’ve Done Your Research

Interviewers expect job candidates to do their research before sitting down for an interview. Review the firm’s website and social media profiles to understand who they are, the services they offer, and the clients they serve. Take a look at the bios for the people you’ll be interviewing with.

This research can provide opportunities to connect with interviewers over common interests or experiences and demonstrate to the firm that you’re truly interested in the job.

Several Levels of Interviews

Landing a job before you’ve even completed the interview can be exciting, but it’s rarely realistic. Today, candidates should expect to go through several layers of interviews — with an HR manager, firm administrator, department team members and even a partner — before receiving an offer.

Firms hold multiple interviews for several reasons. They want to ensure the candidates they meet in person are the same candidates presented in resumes and cover letters, look for people who fit the firm culture, and avoid making a bad hire. Coming back for round after round of interviews might be frustrating, but think of it as an opportunity. You want to find the right firm, bosses and coworkers, too. More interviews gives you more time to ensure that firm is a good fit for you.

Every firm takes its own unique approach to the interview process, but the above experiences are pretty common across firms today. I hope these tips help you prepare for what to expect when you being the interview process so you can outshine the competition and land the right job at the right firm for you.