Top CPA Firm Consulting Groups in Merger Deal

Transition Advisors and Whitman Business Advisors have merged to form Whitman Transition Advisors (WTA), effectively creating one of the largest M&A and consulting organizations focused exclusively on CPA firms in the U.S.

WTAs suite of services includes mergers and acquisitions, talent acquisition, owner succession consulting, partner retreats and business advisory service offerings. In addition to the Whitman Transition Advisors suite of services, the firm is also aligned with the C-Suite IMPACT Group of companies which offers M&A, Recruiting and Fractional CFO services to privately held business clients of CPA firms.

As for internal moves, Philip Whitman, CPA, will assume the leadership role of CEO and President of WTA. Both Joel Sinkin and Terry Putney, the two Principals of Transition Advisors, will continue in their roles advising clients on growth and succession planning for CPA firms as Partners in the newly combined firm.

The Transition Advisors team of consultants which includes Bill Carlino, Nancy Egan, Russ Best, Mark Basinski, and Kay Conklin will join the Whitman Transition Advisors’ team which includes David Wolfskehl, Walter Brasch, CPA, Rick Fisher,CPA, Jeff Kraft, Don Leavy, Kim Nguyen, Dick Shippee, Barry Wagman, CPA, Marc Horowitz, CPA.

A formal, live announcement will be made Monday, January 24th at 9am on LinkedIn.