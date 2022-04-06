Marketing Yourself as a Sole Practitioner

This article will emphasize the more familiar circumstance, the sole practitioner trying to grow the practice with perhaps an administrator/bookkeeper, one office and limited professional help.

The marketing instruction books may say set goals up front, but the author’s experience is that working through the marketing details yields insights throughout the process. Working through the process of marketing yourself will help you set your goals.

Decide whether your practice goals include a broad range of clients. Accelerating your client count in a particular group may be easier given experience and reputation in a given field, but adverse conditions arising in a client group or specialty can be particularly problematic to the sole practitioner.

Get articles like this, right to your inbox Join our newsletter for the latest accounting trends, ideas, news, and technology delivered directly to your email. Enter email address * Enter email address

Sign up

Marketing as a Habit

Developing a bit more of a “system” can help. Here are general questions that may help fine-tune your marketing plan:

What type of client would likely yield the best results in terms of realization rates?

What are your strengths? As you think through or discuss with family/friends/mentors a particular type of work or client, when does your enthusiasm tend to pick up?

What current clients would you prefer to discontinue?

What aspect of your background is the easiest sell? Obviously, a group of satisfied clients in a special field tends to make additional marketing easier.

Do some marketing every day, even a half-hour or so. Is there a best time of day for marketing for you?

The author’s preference is when you need a technical break and would like to call/talk to somebody or write someone as to how you can help them. Learning to enjoy the process tends to help make time for those marketing calls and emails.

The “Geography”

Ease of geography for you and your clients is often important. For example, are you near a particular shopping area that gets all the merchants together periodically? This can justify some meet-and-greet time within your marketing plan.

The pandemic aspect of recent times has brought much more emphasis on working remotely. The CPA/EA may not even be available at the office. As such, you need to consider:

How much value is added

How much additional work arises

When you meet annually with the client?

Such details are actually part of your marketing plan. Geography limits tend to be less in many respects. As an expert in a particular niche, you might market yourself throughout the country rather than just locally. Yet, think through nearby areas where your areas of emphasis, or one of them, might be welcome or needed.

Specialization

Review your goals (and realization rates) by types of service, such as accounting, auditing, tax, and IT consulting.

Analyze also whether a specialization by work or industry lends itself to your circumstances. For example, adding a bookkeeper to the payroll can yield revenue equal to some multiple of the wage and related costs. It might also attract bigger clients.

Specialization thinking can even lend itself to working with others in the profession. Adding financial services, for example, may meet more client needs and help your marketing. However, it may also entail new licensing and organizational considerations.

Social Skills and Public Speaking

Joining the country club and talking business is still worth considering, especially if you like golf. However, country club dues are no longer deductible (“Business Expenses,” IRS Publication 535 for use in preparing 2021 returns, IRS.gov, p. 47).

The author’s sense of public speaking is to do it if you enjoy it and if it works for both you and your professional goals (The one thing the author did learn from speech class was that practice time really does improve the talk). If you are not good at public speaking, your better route may be writing.

Writing

It is possible to purchase all kinds of tax/financial materials for publication on one’s website. So, our writing topic isn’t necessarily writing.

Personal writing should usually be the focus if your goal is to demonstrate personal expertise. Writing for one’s website may take the three-to-four paragraph format.

The 800 to 1000-word article can entail relatively little composition time, particularly when one rolls over client research into publicizing one’s ideas. There is an element of credibility enhancement in getting published in professional journals, albeit at the cost of added time.

Publicity in industry publications can also add credibility and be tantamount to advertising one’s skill set and unique area of expertise. Industry or tax and accounting publications will usually allow reprints on the author’s website after a period (often 30 days).

Advertising

Think through the quick, brush-stroke type of advertising. This can include a box-in-print with a congratulations at an event, yellow pages, a recurring ad in the neighborhood newspaper.

Also consider the bigger cost approach to advertising. The possibilities are many but consider industry or type-of-consulting specialization publications.

Administration of Marketing

Check your local rules but plan to get continuing education credit for your writing (possibly even your speaking). Marketing calls and email history can be important. Client prospecting files by groups, locale, specialty are also helpful.

Brief notes and emails, plus resume, without special software is the author’s preference for tracking one’s marketing efforts.

Conclusion

Experiment until you find what works for you then, repeat. Personalize your marketing; emphasize your strengths and past successes. Break-through marketing is often the result of getting into the marketing habit.