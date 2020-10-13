Creating a Culture of Belonging in Your Firm

Diversity and inclusion initiatives have received a lot of attention in accounting firms recently, yet despite the growth in ethnic minority accounting graduates, total minority hiring by U.S. CPA firms has remained flat since 2012.

Today, I’m sharing a few of my favorite takeaways from a recent talk Scharrell Jackson, COO at BPM, gave about creating real diversity and inclusion in firms.

A Culture of Belonging

Diversity and inclusion are important, but firms also need to create a culture of belonging. What does this mean? Jackson suggested thinking of diversity, inclusion and belonging in terms of a party.

Diversity is what we see. There is a diverse group of people at the party, with different backgrounds, cultures, genders, races, ethnicities, and sexual orientations represented.

When we look at it that way, it’s easy to see why diversity and inclusion aren’t enough. To have a thriving workplace culture, you need to ensure people can be themselves and express their passions and still feel like they are seen, heard and belong in your firm.

Take Real Action

Many diversity and inclusion initiatives focus on hiring. That’s a good start, but creating a culture of belonging requires a more holistic look. Who is at the top of your firm? Who are your vendors? Who are your clients? Firms need to strive for diversity, inclusion and belonging at all levels and areas – not just in new hires coming through the door.

Like any initiative, you need clarity on your end goal and a way to measure progress. Some examples of clear, measurable goals include increasing the number of female partners in the firm by 30 percent or having ten vendors that are minority-owned businesses.

Whatever your goals are, you need:

Buy-in from top-level leaders

Champions for these initiatives in all areas of your firm

A means of tracking success

Transparency and accountability throughout the entire firm

Without these key ingredients, your goals will never become a reality.

Everyone Has Biases

Unconscious biases are social stereotypes about certain groups or people that individuals form outside of their conscious awareness. They may be influenced by media, social settings, upbringings and experiences throughout our lives.

Having conversations about these biases is tough. They push us into uncomfortable areas, but to have a successful initiative and real conversation, sometimes we need to get comfortable with being uncomfortable.

Jackson recommends starting the conversation with a simple question: Can we have a conversation where we give up the right to be offended? This can open the doors to having conversations that help develop understanding.

You Won’t Change Everyone

As much as we wish every initiative could be 100 percent successful, not everyone wants to have these tough conversations. Jackson recommends focusing on the things you can change instead of the things you cannot change.

We have to tell people where we stand and others have to be able to tell us where they stand, but we can’t let someone else’s unwillingness to change impact us. At this moment in our country and culture, some people are more open to listening and making changes than ever before. Take a stand on whom you want to be and what you want to accomplish, but do it in a respectful and considerate way.

The original article appeared on the Boomer Consulting website.