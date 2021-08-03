Change is Coming, Are CPAs Listening?

Despite the myriad topics addressed at the recent AICPA Engage event, the most major theme was one CPAs have been hearing louder each year, of late: change is upon the accounting profession.

Whether accountants have been preparing for it or not, the last year and a half, at the very least, has impacted the profession in a major way. The COVID-19 pandemic, in particular, spurred a number of changes. For instance, it’s been the driving force behind the massive shift that saw people commuting from offices every day of the week to working remotely. It’s also been responsible for the so-called “Great Resignation,” in which workplaces have been seeing a large trend of people leaving their jobs entirely.

This talent gap is a big concern for the profession, and it’s something AICPA President Barry Melacon and CPA.com President and CEO Erik Asgeirsson touched upon repeatedly during their speeches during the event. In summation, it’s no longer enough for accounting professionals to reach out to college students who are midway through university to discuss what it is to become a CPA. Not only are the clients that accountants are serving changing, as well as their needs, but students are also being encouraged to select career paths earlier. As such, accountants need to start recruiting as early as high school.

Then there’s the upcoming legislative changes accounting professionals need to contend with. The 2020 tax season was thrown into disarray thanks to COVID-19, and as a result of both the pandemic and the change in White House administration, 2021 is shaping up to be a year of potentially significant alterations to the tax code on the federal level (state-level changes will hold off until 2022, since states have already finished working on their budgets for the 2021-2022 fiscal year). No one’s quite sure what to expect just yet, but Barry, Erik and other professionals say the next few months will be incredibly telling, and accountants need to be paying close attention.

Some of the changes, however, currently rocking the profession have been coming for a long time. For instance, although the profession in general is split pretty much 50-50 in terms of gender, this is not reflected at the partner level. White men still dominate the upper echelons at the firm level, leaving women and people of color at lower levels.

Professionals like Jina Etienne, a speaker on the “Watch Women Lead” panel at AICPA Engage 2021, have been calling for more diversity for a long time, and the events of 2020, particularly the murder of George Floyd and other black Americans, have resulted in many workplaces finally taking the steps necessary to ensure greater diversity and inclusion.

Additionally, many of the presentations were about technology, or rather, how accountants can better use products and services available to them. In addition to the Exhibit Hall filled with an array of major accounting software providers and eager newcomers to the field, numerous sessions discussed how accountants have seemingly been at a disadvantage since the rise of technology. BaCoTech founder Ford Baker was among industry experts who agree with this sentiment. He shared, during his own session with attendees, how accountants can better use the software available to them.

So, what do these seemingly unrelated topics have in common? They all represent aspects of the major transformation that the accounting profession is now undergoing. Accountants who want to continue to be successful need to start preparing for the future now, particularly in their hiring practices and understanding of technology to better their work. The best way to do that, seemingly, is by being proactive and bringing much-needed change to a largely reactive profession.