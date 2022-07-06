7 Ways to Create a Firm Culture Talent Loves

The Great Resignation is forcing accounting firms to work on retaining talent rather than just hiring new accountants. In the first quarter of the year, 44 percent of workers nationwide were seeking new jobs. Whether you're losing employees, struggling to find the right ones, or simply want to be prepared, it’s in your firm's best interest to retain talent by creating the right culture. Company culture is very important to workers: One survey found that 77 percent of respondents consider company culture before applying for an open position.

But how do you create a culture to retain talent in your accounting firm? Here are seven actionable and effective tips:

1. Create Feedback Channels

First, you’ll want to create feedback channels to know how your employees feel. Many firms do not have a way to provide feedback without walking into the HR office and sitting down with someone else to vent their frustrations.

However, workers often feel uncomfortable going to HR because they don’t want their grievances to impact their careers.

Instead, you should create a way for employees to make suggestions and to do so anonymously. Allowing employees to remain anonymous will help you get a lot of additional feedback. If you have an annual employee survey and think that’s enough, it’s not. Giving employees the option to leave suggestions can help you make changes that will benefit your team.

2. Review or Create a Mission Statement

Next, review or create a mission statement for your firm. You’ll want to list your firm’s values and use these values to guide your decisions going forward. These statements need to consider client and firm goals.

Mission statements can help staff understand why certain decisions are made in the firm and help management make the right decisions.

3. Show Appreciation

Today’s workforce is often tired, overworked and feeling undervalued. If you’re not showing appreciation to your workforce, you can be sure that they’ll be part of the Great Resignation.

How do you show appreciation?

Share wins with your workforce

Send an email to thank employees

Provide positive reinforcement

Pull exceptional employees aside to tell them how you appreciate their contributions

Recognize staff with awards

You can also give employees a handwritten note or a small gift card just to show appreciation.

4. Take a Break and Have Fun

Tax season is stressful for many accounting firms. Employees who work long hours, barely get any time at home, and finally get through the busy season deserve praise and a break.

Firms can create a company culture that retains talent after this chaotic time of year by having fun.

Plan a:

Group outing

Teambuilding event

Tournament

You might not be able to have fun every day or week, but if you can squeeze fun activities into the slow times of the year, you’ll build a workforce that feels happy, accomplished and appreciated.

Additionally, encourage employees to take trips and days off. Everyone needs time to recharge.

5. Provide Support

Careers are constantly evolving and changing. New technologies and client demands will shape an accounting firm’s services and future. However, employees may leave to continue their education, take care of ailing family members or children, or simply because they can no longer effectively manage their lives against a very demanding work schedule. You can assist them with these needs by providing support.

Support can come in many forms:

Trainingthat will open up their skillsets

Offer continuing education and learning and development opportunities

Include parental leave policies that assist parents and caretakers and offer flexible working arrangements

Supporting your firm’s employees will help build a culture where your workforce feels appreciated and valued.

6. Offer Growth Opportunities

Are you offering opportunities for growth? Employees want to feel like their career is moving forward and that they’re improving each year. Growth is often a challenge and something that employees want to attain. You can create growth opportunities by offering training and support.

Additionally, when possible, promote from within, you’re showing your employees that you appreciate the hard work they put in and there are paths for them to move up at your firm. When team members can't see any clear development path for themselves at a company, they're far more likely to look outside the business for their next career move.

7. Consider Wellness Programs

Everyone should be focused on health and wellness. However, when it’s part of a person’s employment, it leads to higher talent retainment and improved wellbeing. You can offer:

Gym memberships or reduced fees for gyms

Sessions with nutritionists

Mental health toolkits and support for staff members who are struggling with stress

You can even bring in speakers and outside experts to discuss health and wellness with your employees. Remember: Healthy team members are also happy team members.

Your workforce wants to be appreciated. If you’re not working to keep your talent happy and create a culture that makes your workforce feel appreciated and accomplished, you need to begin today.