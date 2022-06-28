5 Ways to Get More Out of Accounting Conferences

In my previous blog, we talked about how to prepare yourself, your family and team, and your firm for your trip to an onsite conference…’tis the season, you know! Once you have all of that locked down and you arrive at your event, it’s time to focus.

As simple as it may sound, it is much more difficult in reality. Between our digital devices, friends we run into unexpectedly and want to catch up with, and the stress of trying to handle any urgent issues at work or home- it’s tough not to get distracted at a conference. However, in order to get the most out of your experience, you need to make sure that you protect your priorities.These tips can help you make sure that you stay on track and make the most of your time at a conference:

1. Know what you want to get out of the conference before you go. Are you planning to focus (there’s that word again!) on education, looking at new technologies and/or connecting with your peers? Decide how you want to spend your time.

2. Make a schedule.After you decide your mission,create a plan so you can stay on course, rather than “winging it.”

3. Set alarms on your phone. Based on the schedule you made set alarms so you get a reminder for each session and don’t miss anything at the conference!

4. Limit your screen time. Other than the alarm on your phone and looking at your daily conference agenda, try to limit how much time you're on your phone, since it will distract you from your main priorities such as education, learning about new solutions, and collaborating with your peers.

5. Build off your regular routine. Try to stick to a regular schedule at the conference for eating, sleeping and your physical and mental health. This will help you stay energized and productive.

Make the most of your time at your next conference!

Staying focused is critical to getting the information and experiences from a conference. It’s too easy to let your attention become divided, or for others to distract you from your goals amid the travel, conference activities, socializing, and break in your routine. Use the tips above to ensure you stay on course so you leave your next event accomplishing your intended outcomes.