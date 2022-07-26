4 Marketing Tech Tools for Easy Content Creation

Content is a highly effective way to capture and nurture leads. The more relevant content your firm creates, the more trust you build with prospects and clients. Some prospects even hire a firm they follow on social media without soliciting competing bids.

Of course, creating all that content takes a lot of time and effort. Streamlining your content creation and scheduling can make the process much easier and allow you to spend more time focusing on the big picture.

While there are hundreds of tools to choose from, here are several we use that you might consider adding to your toolkit:

Social Bee for Scheduling Content

Scheduling your social media content in advance keeps you organized and helps ensure you create and share content for important dates and upcoming marketing campaigns.

We use SocialBee to schedule content because it offers many of the features we need, including the ability to link all of Boomer Consulting, Inc.’s social media accounts (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn) and each of our consultants’ accounts.

Inside of SocialBee, we can also create content categories. For example, we have categories for our podcast, webinars, internal publications, etc. SocialBee customizes posts for different platform requirements and allows us to use posts several times by adding slight variations. That way, we get more mileage from every post we create.

Canva for Designing Graphics

All social media posts—but especially those on Instagram—need some kind of graphic to catch people’s eye. While you can do a lot with a free Canva account, we upgraded to a paid subscription to get a little more functionality, including access to premium stock photos, graphics and templates and the ability to save and apply our brand elements.

Canva also allows you to save and organize your projects within the platform. When you design a lot of social media graphics, saving all those graphics can get messy, so it’s helpful to be able to create folders and access designs we’ve used in the past.

Box Notes for Brainstorming and Creating Social Copy

We use Box for document storage, so using Box Notes for drafting social copy and saving all our graphics and copy in one spot makes sense. This makes it easy to reuse those graphics and copy for evergreen or annual posts.

Asana for Project Management

Staying on top of your social media calendar can be challenging without a way to manage projects. We use Asana to assign drafting copy, designing graphics, scheduling posts and more. We can also assign team members and due dates to each task, so our team can collaborate outside of email and ensure nothing falls through the cracks.

Creating great content starts with a great idea, but the journey from concept to execution is much easier when you have the right tools. If you’re looking to streamline and simplify, consider trying some of these technologies to see whether they can give you an edge in the fast-paced digital marketing environment.

This article originally appeared on the Boomer Consulting blog. You can find it here.