Why Marketing Matters When it Comes to Rebuilding Trust Post-Pandemic

There’s no question that right now we are living in uncertain times. The pandemic, social and economic upheaval, and political divisiveness have all contributed to a lack of trust and confidence in just about everything. Overcoming this pervasive sense of suspicion must be at the top of every business development team’s to-do list. In some cases, trust will have to be re-earned, even for accounting firms with a previously sterling reputation.

The process of building trust and the valuable business relationships it can help produce starts with a comprehensive assessment of your website and marketing content. Under the new normal your website will gain even greater importance as a marketing tool because, more than ever, it will be the preferred—if not only--way for many potential clients to learn about your firm and how they can benefit from a relationship with you.

Every effective and productive website is accessible, memorable, and easy-to-navigate. Can prospects easily find and navigate your website? Will they discover information that addresses their issues? Is your content objective, insightful, and trustworthy? The image and impression your site create could be a key factor in determining if a visitor will trust you with their accounting work.

Here are some other tips to help you build trust and long-term relationships:

1. Minimize risk and maximize reliability: Nobody likes surprises, especially in today’s unstable business environment. Like everyone else, your target audience yearns for steadiness, stability, and trustworthiness that stems from expertise and experience. If you freely share your knowledge and demonstrate reliability backed by a message of “don’t worry – we’ll be here for you, today, tomorrow, and in years to come” you’ll attract new business aching for steady, calm, and capable accounting support.

2. Establish authority: Everyone prefers to work with a recognized industry leader. Establish your firm’s authority in one or more accounting areas or industries and promote the experts on your team. Choosing your firm becomes a lot easier for a prospect if you have the proven expertise they need.

3. Personalize your messaging as much as possible: Nothing is more effective than a message that speaks directly to its recipient. Create marketing messages that directly address issues based on the roles, needs, and industries of your target audience and you will find them eager to engage in a dialog with you.

4. Choose the right outreach tools for the new normalcy: Messages and presentations that used to be delivered in person at conferences and industry events are now being presented virtually. With more and more professionals working remotely, the popularity and use of online meeting tools is growing exponentially. Video conferencing platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, GoToMeeting, and others are a great way to safely meet with prospects as well as clients. Learn how to host meetings on one or more of these platforms and how to utilize graphical elements such as slide decks, video clips, and documents to enhance your presentations.

Also, consider a paid monthly LinkedIn subscription that can help your sales team find, research, and connect with prospects. It’s often easier to establish contact with a potential new client through a shared, common connection such as a professional network platform like LinkedIn.

5. Develop a “trust multiplier”: If you’re trying to break into a new market look for opportunities to co-brand with a recognized, respected, and complementary partner. Their credibility will help you build yours by association. For example, co-brand a webinar or industry study with, say, a leading law firm in your new area of interest. This type of activity will act as a multiplier to help you build trust and visibility more quickly.

Today it is more important than ever that business development and sales teams are thoughtful and genuine in their approach with prospects and clients. Many are more cautious now as revenues may have been reduced and budgets put in jeopardy. Trust and confidence have to be reestablished and relationships built or rebuilt on solid ground. But the fact that prospects are even willing to talk with you in the first place is a positive sign and must be nurtured and encouraged. Trust may not come easy, but it will come.