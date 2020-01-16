What is Pairing and its Impact on Your Work with Clients

What are the signs of a good match? When interviewing potential clients, it’s a good idea to keep in mind certain parameters. The primary parameter to review is the type of engagement you are considering. Do you normally do this work?

Beyond your initial scope assessment, pairing with a client comes down to compatibility. After all, you are about to embark on a journey, together with the client, that can span many years. It just makes sense to pick the right partner for your journey together. If you don’t, it will be a frustrating and rocky road ahead.

Examples of Pairings

When a trainer is paired up with an animal, personalities are taken into consideration. Trust must be built, so animals and trainers are paired up carefully. A very nervous animal will not be paired with a trainer that has too high of energy.

An alpha animal would never be placed with a trainer that doesn’t have a stronger will. The animal will never feel secure enough to trust the trainer completely. There are also animals that train the trainers and will be paired will new trainers in order to give the trainer the confidence and safety they need at the beginning. The most successful animal to trainer relationships have come from careful selection and matching at the very start of the relationship.

Everyone always admires the glamour and grace of a professional ballroom dance couple as they glide across the floor. However, to get to that point, that partnership had to start somewhere. Tryouts, interviews, trial competitions and coaching are all part of building the power couple that will move into the top 6 in the world. Personality is certainly taken into consideration, but there is a focus on complimentary skills and traits rather than on similarities.

Assuming that you have qualified the type of engagement as a part of the type of work your firm does, do you then interview potential clients to harvest their personality and work behaviors? And when you have that information, do you then see if they are a truly a match for your firm based upon those behaviors and habits?

Pairing your firm with a client should be an exercise you practice with each and every prospective client and should even be reviewed for your existing clients. I can guarantee, every pain point you have in your firm can be sourced, either directly or indirectly, to a bad pairing.

It’s All About Balance

One thing that holds true in every successful partnership, be it a ballroom dance couple, an animal and trainer or you and your client, is that there is a balance. There is a balance in roles and duties. The roles and duties are clear between the two parties and there is an agreement between them of who does what.

To get to that stage, trust must be developed. At the basis of trust are 2 things: safety and security. This is a 2-way street. Both parties must feel safe and secure with each other. We need to feel safe and secure with our clients too, in addition to them feeling safe and secure with us.

In your next client interview, ask yourself these questions:

1. Does this client fit in with the firm culture?

2. Is this person the same personality type as you or the team member they will be matched up with? (No is generally a good answer)

3. How will you need to deal with this person? For example, do they need a lot of hand holding, or are they very independent?

4. If this client is not quite a fit, do they show a willingness to do and will they be a fit with a little bit of training and education?

5. Is there a balance between you? Can there be a balance?

6. Do you sense working with this client would be a struggle?

7. How do they speak to you?

8. How often did they use their mobile in your presence?

9. What was your gut feeling?

Final Thoughts

Those are just a few examples of what you will need to consider. You know who you are and what type of personality you are, and for the other members of your firm. What you don’t know yet is the potential client’s personality and habits.

With your existing clients, applying the same questions is recommended. It will make you reevaluate your current relationships and make changes. The extent of the change is ultimately up to you.

What does it take to get to the top six in the world as a professional ballroom dance couple? How do the trainer and animal communicate to such an extent that the behavior is carried off flawlessly? What are they doing different? Let’s ask a different question. What can you do differently with your clients to achieve a mutually beneficial relationship?

Start with the heart of it: the connection, the matching, the pairing and the choosing. You are going to see and communicate with that client for quite some time. Quite intimately too, financials are personal information.

Don’t forget question Number 9 on the list of questions; trust your gut. You gut knows exactly when it is not a good fit. Applying this condition from the start of a relationship allows for healthy growth.

