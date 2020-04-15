As clients continue to reel, firms are fielding (and asking) more questions than ever about how to best advise their clients on a myriad of issues to help keep them compliant and sustained.

Moreover, many accountants continue to struggle with the idea of what an advisor is, or does. Despite this, in our current times they have had little choice but to offer the best guidance they can to clients on an ever-changing landscape of issues.

Are you feeling confident you can guide your clients on available financial lifelines? The Paycheck Protection Program, Economic Injury Disaster Loan and the CARES Act alone are enough to cause great concern to even the most astute practitioner, and that's just for starters.

Nevertheless, clients need help and so do you! This is why on April 22, at 2pm EDT we will be hosting -- along with our partners Universal Accounting, Canopy and Right Networks -- Preparing Accountants to Advise in the Wake of COVID-19, a webinar specifically designed to give accountants the guidance and information they need most at this time.

Specifically, the webinar which is eligible for 1 Credit of CPE, will look at:

What your business-owner clients need to be aware of NOW (loans, cash flow analysis, financial assistance, tax implications) and how you need to prepare to be the advisor your client needs

What you can do to support most effectively in terms of:

- SBA loan consulting

- Cash management and forecasting

- Finalizing their tax return

- Updating the P&L

- Updating their balance sheet

- Completing SBA paperwork

How to best answer client questions and allow them to make the right decisions

Packaging and pricing advisory services, including "is it right to charge at all?"

This session will be presented by veteran trainer Roger Knecht, President of Universal Accounting. His core experience in training, certifications, marketing and coaching for accounting professionals will hopefully add value to your experience.

We realize this is a difficult time for all and it is a lot to get through, so do join us on time and stay for what we trust will offer you a useful step towards advising your clients now.

Hope to see you on April 22, 2pm EDT.