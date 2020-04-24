EIN Basics Part 2: When Does a Business Need to Change its EIN?

Over time, your business clients will likely make changes to their companies, be it a name or corporate structure for tax purposes. But, in some cases, those adjustments may require clients to change or replace their EIN.

So, when does a business need a new EIN? According to the IRS, the primary changes that require a new EIN are either a change in ownership or business structure. There are, however, exceptions (and additions) to that rule of thumb which we will discuss below.

When a Business Needs a New EIN – By Business Structure

The IRS website has a comprehensive list of the scenarios (by business entity type) that make it necessary to replace an EIN with a new one.

Corporations

Your clients must obtain a new EIN if any of the following statements apply to them:

They form a new corporation in a state

Their corporation is a subsidiary of a parent corporation, and it uses that parent's EIN. Or, the corporation becomes a subsidiary of a corporation

The corporation changes to a partnership or a sole proprietorship

A new corporation is created after a statutory merger

If any of the below statements are true for a client, they will not have to obtain a new EIN:

The unit is a division rather than a subsidiary of a corporation

After a corporate merger, the surviving corporation uses the existing EIN

The corporation declares bankruptcy

The corporation changes its name or location

A corporation elects for S corporation tax treatment

The corporation reorganizes and only changes its identity or location

The business is changing from a corporation to another structure through a statutory conversion process that does not require the corporation to be dissolved and an entirely new entity formed

Limited Liability Companies (LLCs)

If any of the following statements are true for a client, the LLC will need to apply for a new EIN for federal tax purposes:

They form a new multi-member LLC

They form a new single-member LLC and choose to be taxed as a corporation or an S corporation

They form a new single-member LLC that must file excise tax or file employment taxes for wages paid to employees

If any of the following statements are true for a client, the LLC will not need a new EIN for federal tax purposes:

The LLC reports income tax as a branch or division of a corporation or other entity, and it has no employees or excise tax liability

An existing partnership converts to a multi-member LLC that will be classified as a partnership

The LLC changes its name or location

The LLC already has an EIN and chooses to be taxed as a corporation or an S corporation

A new single-member LLC is formed that doesn't have employees or excise tax liability, nor does it choose to be taxed as a corporation or S corporation. Note, however, a client’s bank or the state (for state tax purposes) may require an EIN.

Partnerships

Your clients who run their businesses as partnerships must get a new EIN if any of the following statements are true for them:

They incorporate the business

One of the partners takes over the business and operates it as a sole proprietorship

They close the partnership and begin a new one

Partnerships do not need to get a new EIN under the following circumstances:

The partnership declares bankruptcy

The partnership name changes

The partnership changes its locations or adds other locations

The partnership is terminated, and a new partnership is formed—as described under Internal Revenue Code section 708(b)(1)(B)

If within a 12-month period, 50 percent or more of the ownership of the partnership (as measured by interests in capital and profits) changes hands

Sole Proprietors

If you have clients operating their businesses as sole proprietors (those with employees must have an EIN), the IRS requires them to get a new EIN when:

They are subject to a bankruptcy proceeding

They incorporate their business

They bring on partners and operate as a partnership

They buy or inherit an existing business that they will operate as a sole proprietorship

Instances when sole proprietors do not need a new EIN include:

They change the name of their business

They change the business location or add locations

They operate multiple businesses

When in Doubt – Where to Find Guidance About EINs

The more well-versed you become on the ins and outs of EINs, the better able you will be to help your clients as their businesses grow and evolve. I encourage you to tap into your professional community's expertise and support one another when you face client scenarios you haven't encountered before.

Also, you can find detailed information about EINs through the IRS website. I believe you’ll also find it helpful to check with the Secretary of State offices where your clients’ businesses are registered to determine if statutory changes will require changes to state tax ID numbers.

